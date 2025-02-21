Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 22.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
851 % Rendite in 30 Tagen: Die KI-Aktie, die seit der Integration von Deepseek R1 Wellen schlägt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2025 22:12 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Results of Special Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: SWZ) held a special meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting") today to consider (1) an investment advisory agreement between the Fund and Bulldog Investors, LLP, and (2) changes to the Fund's investment objective and restrictions in order to expand the types of investments the Fund can make to meet its new investment objective. All proposals were approved at the Meeting. As previously announced, the Board of Directors intends to authorize the sale of substantially all of the Fund's portfolio securities and to declare a special cash distribution (consisting substantially or entirely of long-term capital gains) equal to approximately 30% of the Fund's net assets.

For more information, please call InvestorCom, the Fund's information agent, at (877) 972-0090.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.