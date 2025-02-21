Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Proposes Corporate Move to Florida

Reincorporation to be Considered at TMTG Annual Meeting

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, today filed its preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its upcoming 2025 annual meeting.

Among other customary proposals, TMTG stockholders will have the opportunity to vote on a proposal to reincorporate by conversion the Company in Florida-where TMTG has its principal place of business.

TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "We are committed to Florida, which has an outstanding business climate and shows tremendous respect for free enterprise. We look forward to uniting our legal home with our physical home as we explore possibilities for mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other growth."

Subject to the future filing of a definitive proxy statement, TMTG aims to hold its virtual annual meeting on April 30, 2025.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of TMTG. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including potential merger & acquisition activity, the rollout of products and features, the future plans, timing and potential success of the streaming services and the launch and success of our financial services and FinTech platform. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "soon," "goal," "intends," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company has filed a revised Preliminary Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 21, 2025 (the "Preliminary Proxy Statement") and intends to file a definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials with respect to the Company's solicitation of proxies for the annual meeting of stockholders expected to be held on April 30, 2025 (the "Annual Meeting"). INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION. The Preliminary Proxy Statement (and the definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials when they become available), and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC at the Company's website, http://www.ir.tmtgcorp.com, or by requesting them in writing or by telephone from us at 401 N. Cattlemen Road, Suite 200, Sarasota Florida 34232.

Participants

The Company and its directors and executive officers will be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by the Company. Information about those executive officers and directors of the Company and their ownership of the Company's common stock is set forth in the Preliminary Proxy Statement. Investors and security holders may obtain additional information regarding direct and indirect interests of the Company and its executive officers and directors in the matters to be voted upon at the Annual Meeting by reading the Preliminary Proxy Statement. These documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)

Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com