53% of New Timeshare Sales Go to Gen Z and Millennials - Lonestar Transfer Offers a Way Out

The timeshare industry is shifting, with Gen Z and millennial buyers now accounting for 53% of new timeshare sales, according to a recent report by the American Resort Development Association (ARDA). Many young buyers are lured in by promises of exclusive vacation benefits, only to later realize the long-term financial burden that comes with timeshare ownership. As the leading advocate for timeshare owners seeking relief, Lonestar Transfer is helping thousands break free from these costly obligations and regain financial freedom.

Understanding the Timeshare Trap

Timeshares are often marketed as a hassle-free way to vacation, but the reality is far different. Rising annual maintenance fees, special assessments, and inflexible booking systems quickly turn what seemed like a dream purchase into a financial strain. Unlike traditional real estate, timeshares typically depreciate in value, making resale nearly impossible. Many owners find themselves stuck in contracts they no longer want or can afford.

Young buyers, eager for travel perks, are particularly vulnerable to high-pressure sales tactics used by the timeshare industry. "Timeshares rose in popularity in the 1970's and 80's so many young adults typically view them as a concern for their parent's and grandparent's generation. Timeshare companies are doing an exceptional job at marketing themselves in a way that seems as though they are a good purchase. We have seen an increasing number of younger clients who regret their purchase after realizing the true costs and restrictions of ownership," said Karen Holloway, spokesperson for Lonestar Transfer. "They want out, but the timeshare companies make it incredibly difficult to exit. That's where we step in."

Lonestar Transfer: The Trusted Solution

For over a decade, Lonestar Transfer has been the leading expert in timeshare exit services, providing permanent solutions for owners who feel trapped by their contracts. Unlike ineffective resale or rental programs, which often leave owners with more frustration and no results, Lonestar Transfer guarantees a safe, legal, and permanent exit to relieve you of excessive fees and the burden of your timeshare. The company has already helped more than 30,000 families eliminate the financial strain of timeshare ownership.

"We work directly with our clients to navigate the complexities of timeshare contracts, advocating on their behalf to ensure a successful exit," Holloway continued. "Our goal is to help them move forward without the burden of ongoing fees, giving them the freedom to invest in their future rather than a lifetime of payments."

Breaking Free for a Brighter Future

Exiting a timeshare means more than just financial relief-it opens doors to new opportunities. Many former owners report using their freed-up funds for homeownership, student loan payments, retirement savings, or more flexible travel options. Instead of being locked into one resort or vacation schedule, they can explore destinations on their terms, without the constraints of rigid contracts or rising fees.

A Growing Need for Education and Advocacy

With younger generations making up a growing share of timeshare buyers, Lonestar Transfer is committed to educating consumers about the realities of timeshare ownership. Through industry expertise, client advocacy, and a money-back guarantee on its services, the company continues to set the standard for ethical and effective timeshare exits.

"Timeshare companies are focused on selling contracts, not helping owners," Holloway said. "We're here to ensure that anyone who wants out has a trusted partner in their corner."

About Lonestar Transfer

Lonestar Transfer is a premier timeshare exit company, dedicated to helping owners permanently exit their contracts. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and thousands of five-star reviews, Lonestar Transfer has built a reputation for transparency, integrity, and guaranteed results. The company has successfully helped over 30,000 families escape the financial burdens of timeshare ownership.

For more information, visit www.lonestartransfer.com or call (855) 722-3166.

Media Contact:

Lovelyne Armstrong

Lonestar Transfer

(855) 722-3166

inquiry@lonestartransfer.com

SOURCE: Lonestar Transfer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire