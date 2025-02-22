CoinW First to List PI Perpetual Futures with the Highest Leverage - Launches Massive 43,000 USDT Trading Campaign!

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinW, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, proudly announces the listing of Pi Network (PI) perpetual futures, becoming the first major exchange to offer PI perpetual futures with the highest leverage in the market. The listing goes live on February 20, 2025, at 16:00 (UTC+8), coinciding with Pi Network's highly anticipated mainnet launch. To celebrate this milestone, CoinW is introducing an exciting campaign with cashback rewards, trading competitions, and exclusive bonuses, featuring a total prize pool of 43,000 USDT.

Pi Network: A Game-Changer with Unprecedented Growth

Since its launch in 2019 by Stanford alumni Nicolas Kokkalis and Chengdiao Fan, Pi Network has grown into a global community of over 18 million KYC-verified users. Its innovative mobile-mining model and user-friendly consensus mechanism-based on the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP)-have democratized access to cryptocurrency. With 8 million users already migrated to the closed mainnet, the open mainnet is set to launch on February 20, 2025. Industry analysts expect this milestone to significantly influence PI's market performance as it becomes accessible to the broader crypto trading ecosystem.

CoinW Leads the Charge with Exclusive Perks

As the first exchange to launch PI perpetual futures, CoinW is setting a new industry standard by offering the highest leverage available. This strategic move aligns with Pi Network's vast, community-driven growth, providing traders with unique opportunities to capitalize on the anticipated market momentum.

Campaign Duration: February 20, 2025 - March 7, 2025 (UTC+8)

CoinW users can automatically participate in this campaign by trading PI spot or futures and unlocking rewards through four exciting sub-events.

Sub-event 1: New User Exclusive Gifts - Instant Rewards for First Trades

New users who register and trade PI for the first time during the campaign period will enjoy special welcome bonuses:

Spot Trading Bonus: First-time PI spot traders with a trading volume of at least 50 USDT will receive 10 USDT in futures bonus.

Futures Trading Bonus: First-time PI futures traders with a trading volume of at least 300 USDT will receive 10 USDT in futures bonus.

Extra Super Bonus: New users who registered after February 13, 2025, and trade PI futures will receive an additional 10-200 USDT in futures bonus. Total prize pool: 10,000 USDT - first come, first served!

New users who registered after February 13, 2025, and trade PI futures will receive an additional 10-200 USDT in futures bonus.

Sub-event 2: Trading Leaderboard - Compete for Top Rewards!

During the campaign, users who trade PI will be ranked based on their total trading volume, with the top traders earning significant USDT rewards:

Spot Trading Leaderboard Rewards:

1st place: 1,000 USDT in PI (Minimum 100,000 USDT trading volume)

in PI (Minimum 100,000 USDT trading volume) 2nd place: 600 USDT in PI (Minimum 80,000 USDT trading volume)

in PI (Minimum 80,000 USDT trading volume) 3rd place: 400 USDT in PI (Minimum 50,000 USDT trading volume)

in PI (Minimum 50,000 USDT trading volume) Ranks 4-100: Share 6,000 USDT in PI proportionally based on trading volume

Futures Trading Leaderboard Rewards:

1st place: 1,000 USDT in PI (Minimum 6,000,000 USDT trading volume)

in PI (Minimum 6,000,000 USDT trading volume) 2nd place: 600 USDT in PI (Minimum 3,000,000 USDT trading volume)

in PI (Minimum 3,000,000 USDT trading volume) 3rd place: 400 USDT in PI (Minimum 2,000,000 USDT trading volume)

in PI (Minimum 2,000,000 USDT trading volume) Ranks 4-100: Share 8,000 USDT in PI proportionally based on trading volume

Sub-event 3: Cashback Airdrop - Get Rewarded for Buying High!

To boost trading momentum, CoinW is introducing an exclusive cashback airdrop! The top 10 highest buy orders during the campaign will receive a 10% cashback airdrop, with 5,000 USDT maximum.

Sub-event 4: Invite Friends and Earn Together!

CoinW believes in rewarding its community. Simply invite new users to trade PI, and both you and your referrals will earn rewards:

Invite a new user who completes at least 100 USDT in spot trading or 300 USDT in futures trading, and both users will receive 3 USDT in PI rewards.

Total prize pool: 10,000 USDT in PI!

About CoinW

CoinW is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange known for its secure, user-friendly platform and innovative trading products. Operating in over 200 countries and regions, CoinW remains committed to empowering the crypto community with advanced tools and accessible trading experiences.

Website: https://www.coinw.com/

Twitter Official:https://twitter.com/CoinWOfficial

Telegram: https://t.me/coinwoff

YouTube Official: https://www.youtube.com/@CoinWOfficial

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinwofficial/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624854/CoinW_First_List_PI_Perpetual_Futures_Highest_Leverage___Launches.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618621/CoinW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coinw-first-to-list-pi-perpetual-futures-with-the-highest-leverage--launches-massive-43-000-usdt-trading-campaign-302382792.html