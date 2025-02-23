Hanze Media Groep and Liplyn Information Group announced today that they have reached an agreement on the acquisition of the job boards Vacant.nl, Bouwvacatures.nl, and Techniekvacaturebank.nl by Liplyn IG. This merger of two media companies creates a strong and complementary portfolio of news websites and marketplaces.

Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2025) - Hanze Media Groep, the company behind the job boards Vacant.nl, Bouwvacatures.nl, and Techniekvacaturebank.nl, has been in existence since 1996. These websites were among the first job boards in the Netherlands, originally starting as a printed newspaper.





Acquisition of Hanze Media Groep by Liplyn IG



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/241958_4cff6f8714692ba4_002full.jpg

Nick Devoo, Director of Hanze Media Groep, stated, "I am proud of the work that has been accomplished in recent years. We have built multiple outstanding job boards with a strong reputation in the market, responding to key industry niches in the Netherlands. This has laid a solid foundation for the future. I am confident that as part of Liplyn IG, Vacant.nl and the other job boards will fully realize their growth ambitions."

Luke Liplijn, CEO of Liplyn IG, commented: "I am very pleased with the acquisition of these great titles. This is an important strengthening of our media and information company, creating a win-win situation. Over the past 20 years, Hanze Media Groep has built a vast amount of data and established a strong name. With our expertise in media, data, and AI, we can maximize this potential. There is significant room for improvement in the matching process between job seekers and employers, especially with a sector-specific approach. Liplyn IG has its roots as a media and information company in the real estate sector, so expanding the job board portfolio with Vastgoedvacatures.nl is a logical next step for us."

"In addition to streamlining the onboarding process for job seekers and employers, we have already started integrating Drimble.nl. This platform reaches approximately 3 million Dutch users annually. We are now expanding Drimble.nl's existing job section with the vacancies from Hanze Media Groep. This provides a direct benefit for employers, boosting the visibility and traffic to job listings."

"Last but not least, information security and privacy are of utmost importance to us. Since the acquisition, all job boards adhere to ISO 27001 standards."

The acquisition of Hanze Media Groep by Liplyn IG was completed on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Hanze Media Groep will continue under the name Liplyn Recruitment.

About Liplyn IG

Liplyn Information Group (Liplyn IG) is an innovative media- and information company headquartered in Amsterdam. The company owns Drimble (news website), Drimble Data (business data provider), Matrixian (real estate data platform), and Hanze Media Groep (job boards). With an international team based in the Netherlands and Dubai, Liplyn IG develops digital solutions that make real-time information, data analysis, and news accessible to a broad yet business-focused audience.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241958

SOURCE: Plentisoft