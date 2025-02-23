Molfix Diapers wins at the BabyTalk & MamaPapa and Natural Health Magazine 2024 Awards, recognized for exceptional quality, innovation, and sustainability. With bamboo and organic cotton, it ensures comfort, safety, and eco-friendliness, making it a trusted choice for Malaysian parents.

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2025) - Hayat Hygienic Products Malaysia Sdn Bhd proudly announces Molfix Diapers' remarkable recognition at the prestigious BabyTalk & MamaPapa and Natural Health Magazine 2024 Awards. Celebrated for its exceptional quality and unwavering commitment to innovation in baby care, Molfix has captured the hearts of Malaysian parents and earned the admiration of industry experts alike.

The awards ceremony, hosted in the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur, spotlighted leading brands that exemplify excellence in health, wellness, and sustainability. Molfix Diapers emerged as a distinguished winner, reaffirming its position as a household name in baby care. The brand's steadfast dedication to prioritising the comfort, safety, and well-being of babies has made it the go-to choice for parents across Malaysia.





Molfix Diapers Triumphs at the 2024 BabyTalk & MamaPapa and Natural Health Awards as Malaysia's Trusted Choice for Baby Care Excellence



Accepting the award on behalf of Hayat Hygienic Products Malaysia, Ms Connie Ng, Senior Brand Manager, shared heartfelt words of gratitude: "This prestigious award from Natural Health Magazine is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating products that not only exceed parents' expectations but also meet the delicate needs of babies. At Hayat, our team is devoted to ensuring that every product we create promotes safety, comfort, and sustainability. We deeply appreciate the recognition from Natural Health Magazine and, most importantly, the trust of parents who rely on Molfix to care for their little ones."

Molfix Diapers has set a new benchmark in baby care through its innovative approach. The brand is recognised for its unmatched absorbency, designed to keep babies dry and comfortable for up to 14 hours. The incorporation of natural bamboo enhances the diapers' absorbent properties while remaining gentle on delicate skin. The use of organic cotton in the top layer ensures a soft, irritation-free experience, making Molfix an ideal choice for babies with sensitive skin. Additionally, Molfix Diapers align with the growing demand for sustainable, toxin-free baby care products by utilising eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and organic cotton.

The BabyTalk & MamaPapa and Natural Health Magazine Awards are highly anticipated annual events that celebrate brands making a meaningful impact on families' quality of life. Molfix's win underscores its pioneering efforts in delivering high-performance, eco-friendly baby products that parents can trust. By blending sustainability with cutting-edge technology, Molfix has solidified its reputation as a leader in the natural diaper category.

About Molfix Diapers

Molfix Diapers, a flagship brand under Hayat Kimya, is trusted by parents worldwide for its innovative approach to baby care. With a presence in over 100 countries, Molfix continues to set the standard in diaper quality, providing comfort and reliability for families everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.molfix.com.my/.

About Hayat Hygienic Products Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Hayat Hygienic Products Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Hayat Kimya, specialises in baby care, hygiene, and home care products. Dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Hayat Malaysia is committed to enhancing the lives of families with premium solutions.

About BabyTalk

BabyTalk, Malaysia's leading baby, pregnancy, and parenting magazine since 2012, has been a trusted resource for parents and parents-to-be. Offering expert advice, the latest products, and essential parenting tips, it caters to both new and experienced mothers. Now an integrated media platform across digital, print, and social and reaching more than 200,000 readers every month, BabyTalk remains the go-to guide for informed parenting decisions. To view the complete list of winners of BabyTalk & MamaPapa Readers' Choice Awards 2024, please visit: https://babytalkmalaysia.com/babytalk2024awards/



About Natural Health Magazine

Natural Health Magazine is Malaysia's leading media platform for healthy and holistic living, reaching more than 120,000 readers every month on digital, print, and social media platforms. It offers comprehensive resources covering health, beauty, wellness, home, and living, empowering readerswith expert advice and practical tips. To view the complete list of winners of Natural Health & Readers' Choice Awards 2024, please visit: https://naturalhealth.my/naturalhealth2024awards/

