Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2025) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has listed PADO (Paradise Digital Oasis) on February 20, 2025. The PADO/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/pado_usdt) is now available for trading on LBank Exchange.

PADO Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/241750_40d36f27f4837a31_001full.jpg

The decentralized nature of blockchain, alongside its ability to ensure transparency and enhance security, makes it particularly suitable for payment solutions. With the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, the global financial system is undergoing a shift that enables faster, cheaper, and more secure cross-border payments. In the tourism sector, this shift is gaining momentum, as more travel providers and merchants are starting to accept digital currencies for transactions. The need for seamless, multi-currency payment systems that can handle both traditional and digital assets is becoming more evident as cryptocurrency adoption grows worldwide.

PADO: Bridging Blockchain and Thai Tourism for a Crypto-Powered Future

PADO (Paradise Digital Oasis) is an innovative global project that seeks to integrate Thailand's flourishing tourism infrastructure with blockchain technology. The initiative aims to provide a seamless experience for digital asset holders, including tourists and investors, by offering solutions for real-world payment challenges. PADO stands out by focusing on both the payment experience and the broader digital asset ecosystem, positioning Thailand as a crypto-friendly tourism hub. The project moves beyond simply enabling cryptocurrency payments; it seeks to revolutionize the tourism and financial sectors by blending them into a cohesive and sustainable digital economy, making Thailand a key player in the global crypto landscape.

At the core of PADO's offering is its hybrid payment network, which combines both traditional payment systems and blockchain-based solutions to enable seamless cryptocurrency transactions in Thailand. The platform introduces the Thai Baht PADO (THBP), an internal settlement token designed to minimize the volatility of cryptocurrencies. When a payment is made using a cryptocurrency, THBP is automatically generated and burned upon settlement, effectively managing the fluctuation risks often associated with digital currencies. Furthermore, PADO introduces a Payment Stabilization Pool (PSP), a mechanism designed to absorb volatility between transaction approval and THBP conversion. This feature provides stability for merchants and customers alike, ensuring that cryptocurrency payments are processed without the uncertainty that often accompanies market fluctuations.

Beyond payment solutions, PADO also offers an exclusive VIP membership model, which enhances the experience for high-net-worth crypto investors. The membership is based on staking and deposits of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and participants receive access to premium services, including hotel upgrades, private tours, and VIP lounge access. Membership is managed through NFT-based tiers (Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Black), with the Black tier offering the most luxurious benefits for those with substantial holdings. This model not only incentivizes participation in PADO's ecosystem but also contributes to the broader adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday transactions.

PADO's vision goes beyond providing a seamless cryptocurrency payment experience. By attracting global crypto holders to Thailand, the project aims to infuse significant amounts of digital assets into the local economy. These investments are treated similarly to foreign exchange reserves, thereby boosting the national economy while enhancing Thailand's status as a prime crypto-friendly tourist destination. Additionally, the project's infrastructure ensures that both crypto and traditional payment methods can coexist, making it accessible to a broad range of consumers and merchants. PADO's integration with Thailand's tourism sector offers a significant opportunity for the country to stay competitive in the global market, attracting not only tourists but also long-term investors who can contribute to the growth of the local economy.

PADO Tokenomics

The PADO ecosystem is built on a well-structured tokenomics model designed to ensure long-term sustainability and value appreciation. The total supply of PADO tokens is capped at 10 billion, with 10% allocated to the Payment Stabilization Pool (PSP) to hedge against price volatility. A further 20% is reserved for staking rewards, providing ongoing incentives for participants to lock their assets within the ecosystem. NFT membership rewards, exchange liquidity reserves, and development funds are allocated 10%, 5%, and 15%, respectively. The initial token sale, aimed at securing development funding, accounts for another 10%, while 15% is dedicated to the team and advisors, ensuring long-term incentives for key stakeholders. Finally, 15% is set aside for marketing and community rewards, promoting the platform's growth through strategic events, partnerships, and promotional campaigns. This balanced approach ensures that PADO can continue to attract investors, developers, and users while fostering a sustainable, thriving ecosystem.

Learn More about PADO:

Website: https://www.pado.cash/#/home

Telegram: https://t.me/padoglobal

X: https://x.com/PADO_cash

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

Leveraging its acute market insight and expertise, LBank always takes the lead in spotting and listing Alpha altcoins.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

Telegram

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241750

SOURCE: LBank