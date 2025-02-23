Liberty Helps Australians Travel More with Flexible Personal Loans

As Australians look for ways to stretch their holiday budgets, Liberty offers personal loan solutions to help jetsetters take off sooner.

New research from Skyscanner reveals that travel remains a priority for Australians, with 43% of those surveyed planning to travel more in 2025.

The survey also revealed that travellers are willing to spend more on flights, accommodation and car hire to enhance their adventures.

According to non-bank lender Liberty, those wanting to explore new locations around the world while staying cost-savvy could find greater flexibility in their holiday funds with the help of personal loans.

Manager - Group Communications, Bernadine Pantarotto says a tailored lending solution could help travellers book early, take advantage of limited-time deals, and enjoy the trip without the stress of upfront expenses.

"Australians are looking to make this a year of adventure and we're proud to offer personal loans to help them make the most of their funds and enjoy memorable experiences," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Unlike traditional lenders, we offer free-thinking alternatives with greater flexibility. Every borrower's situation is different so we consider a range of factors to help those who might have more complex needs."

Liberty offers both secured and unsecured personal loan solutions, helping borrowers to plan their dream holidays without dipping into their savings upfront.

With fixed repayments and a range of loan terms available, personal loans provide predictability, giving borrowers the confidence to turn their dream holidays into reality.

Liberty's online application process also makes it fast and easy for borrowers to get the funds they need. In some cases, same-day funding upon approval could be available.

"Our quick online process gives borrowers a personalised rate, helping them to prepare for and act on their plans sooner than they may think possible," Ms Pantarotto said.

Beyond travelling, borrowers could use personal loans to accelerate their progress toward other major life goals. Whether it's planning a wedding, renovating a home, covering medical expenses, or investing in education, a personal loan could give borrowers the freedom to move forward without delay.

