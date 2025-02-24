Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2025) - Visit Southern Innovation at Booth #1345 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Southern Innovation

Southern Innovation will be at PDAC 2025 so come visit us at booth 1345 in the main exhibition. We have world-leading proprietary material analysis instrumentation, advanced photon science sensor technology and AI data processing algorithms. Our SITORO signal processing technology can be applied to real-time sensor-based sorting or minerals detection for a range of materials at unprecedented speed and accuracy to determine waste from ore. DrillScan is a unique instrument that can measure ore content for RC Drilling in real-time and has recently been deployed in the Pilbarra saving significant drilling costs and eliminating time delays. Our booth showcases our technology and our association with Canada's Rockford Engineering for the North American market. Come and talk to us about using or investing in our products to address your problems.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

