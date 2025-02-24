

(L-R) Mr Arifin Kwek, Chief Executive Officer, AsiaMedic Limited, Datin Paduka Sarena Cheah, Deputy Executive Chairman, Sunway Group, Ms Joyce Tan, Chief Financial Officer, Sunway Group, and Mr Charles Wang, Non-Executive Chairman, AsiaMedic Limited, at the Grand Opening of AsiaMedic Sunway Imaging Centre on 21 February 2025

SINGAPORE, Feb 22, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - SGX Catalist-listed AsiaMedic Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and Sunway Equity Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("SEH"), a wholly- owned subsidiary of Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group, have officially launched AsiaMedic Sunway Imaging, a new medical diagnostics imaging centre at Royal Square in Novena, marking a significant expansion in the Group's medical diagnostic imaging capacity.Spanning close to 6,000 sqft and equipped with advanced medical imaging equipment, the centre offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging services, including computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), with a special focus on sub-specialised fields of radiology supported by a team of experienced radiologists.These advanced diagnostic imaging technologies and equipment incorporated at the new centre mirror the high standards set at AsiaMedic's flagship Orchard Road Centre and aim to provide the best care for its patients. They include:- 3T MRI - The SIGNA Hero is an advanced MRI scanner with twice the field strength (3.0 Tesla) of most conventional MRI scanners (1.5 Tesla). It allows for fast scans, more detail, clearer images and more accurate diagnoses. It also features a wide bore and blanket-like coils for improved patient comfort.- CT Scanner - The Revolution Apex Elite features the latest in CT technology, delivering high- resolution images of coronary vessels while utilising low-dose radiation. Its unique motion correction technology ensures clear results, even in complex patients or patients with high heart rates.- General Imaging - A full suite of general imaging services, including mammography, ultrasound and X-ray, which provide precise diagnostics for comprehensive patient care.Strategically located in the heart of Singapore's premier medical hub at Novena, the new centre also provides great accessibility and an enhanced patient experience to address growing demands from clinics, hospitals and other healthcare providers.Strategic PartnershipThe launch of AsiaMedic Sunway Imaging represents a milestone collaboration between AMC Healthcare Pte. Ltd., the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, and SEH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunway Group - one of Southeast Asia's leading conglomerates that also encompasses Malaysia's largest integrated private healthcare group.Mr Arifin Kwek, Chief Executive Officer of AsiaMedic Limited, said, "The launch of AsiaMedic Sunway Imaging reflects our mission to detect early illnesses to achieve positive experiences and clinical outcomes for our patients through advanced diagnostic imaging. The centre will greatly complement the Group's existing integrated medical centre at Orchard Road and enable us to serve more patients while providing our valued doctor partners with streamlined access to diagnostic services and radiological consultation."Ms Sarena Cheah, Deputy Executive Chairman of Sunway Group, said, "At Sunway, we focus on shaping the future of healthcare and continue to set new benchmarks for holistic and comprehensive medical care. The AsiaMedic Sunway Imaging centre represents a key step in bringing Sunway's integrated healthcare expertise to regional and international markets. Together with AsiaMedic, we look forward to providing top-notch diagnostic imaging services and enhancing the patient experience."Commitment to InnovationAsiaMedic will continue to invest in the latest technology to enhance the patient experience and maintain its position as a preferred provider of diagnostic imaging radiology services. The launch of AsiaMedic Sunway Imaging nearly doubles the Group's diagnostic imaging capacity and represents another milestone in the Group's growth strategy. With the expanded capacity and enhanced capabilities, the Group is well-positioned to capture growing opportunities in Singapore's specialist healthcare services sector while delivering value to shareholders.In the same vein, Sunway will continue to deliver top-tier healthcare, advancing innovation and continuing to expand its services in the healthcare industry. Its flagship 810-bedded quaternary hospital Sunway Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, which is ranked among the top 250 hospitals in the world by Newsweek in 2024 and triple accredited by Joint Commission International (JCI), the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS), and the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH), also remains committed to using cutting-edge technology to enhance patient care. Besides Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway also owns and manages three more tertiary hospitals with a combined capacity of about 1500 licensed beds.About AsiaMedic LimitedAsiaMedic Limited together with its subsidiaries ("AsiaMedic" or the "Group") is a leading healthcare provider in Singapore which provides holistic solutions through integrated application of the latest medical technologies to detect early illnesses to achieve positive experiences and clinical outcomes for patients.The Group is committed to helping clients through practical and personalised solutions delivered with the highest professional standards of service and expertise in a timely, safe and consistent manner.With convenient locations at Orchard and Novena, AsiaMedic is a preferred one-stop centre for:- Diagnostic imaging and radiology services- Medical wellness and health screening services- Primary healthcare services- Medical aesthetic services and productsFor more information, please visit www.asiamedic.com.sgAbout Sunway GroupEstablished in 1974, Sunway Group is one of Southeast Asia's leading conglomerates with 13 business divisions across more than 50 locations primarily in Asia. Its 16,000-strong team is committed to sustainable development and socio-economic progress through diverse businesses including core interests in real estate, construction, education, healthcare, retail, leisure, and hospitality.Sunway is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and continues to align them with our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) targets as part of its corporate strategy and social responsibility toward driving the group's long-term success and deepening our commitment to nation-building.For more information, please visit www.sunway.com.myFor media and analysts' queries, please contact:Waterbrooks ConsultantsWayne KooT: (65) 9338 8166E: wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sgSunway SingaporeLyna HanisT: (65) 9139 0572E: lynahmz@sunway.com.mySource: AsiaMedic LtdSunway Group