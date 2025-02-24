Liberty Helps Homebuyers With Expert Guidance and Flexible Home Loans

With more Australians looking for support during their lending journey, Liberty is helping borrowers move forward with confidence.

According to the latest Deloitte report "Value of Mortgage and Finance Broking 2025", 75% of all Australian residential home loans are arranged by brokers.

This data reflects borrower demand for expert guidance throughout the lending process.

Non-bank lender Liberty is a leader in the Australian mortgage space and works closely with borrowers looking to secure home loans for their property goals.

According to Manager - Group Communications, Bernadine Pantarotto, having the right support can make a significant difference for those looking to purchase property.

"With such a wide range of options available, having expert guidance can be a gamechanger for borrowers navigating their lending journey," said Ms Pantarotto.

"A lending expert can support borrowers to find a lending solution to suit their circumstances and get into their next home sooner."

Mortgage brokers generally have access to a broad range of products and lenders to help borrowers explore loan options and navigate the lending process with greater ease.

By working with lenders that offer flexible solutions, brokers can help more borrowers find a loan for their unique circumstances.

With a proud history of supporting customers to access free-thinking home loan options, Liberty strives to provide solutions tailored to the needs of each individual customer.

Unlike many traditional lenders, Liberty takes a holistic approach to credit assessment, combining risk-based pricing with personalised customer service.

Committed to combining this with free-thinking solutions, Liberty offers a range of home loan options, including low doc, low rate, and debt consolidation home loans.

Regardless of whether borrowers have smaller deposits, variable income sources or complex credit histories, Liberty is dedicated to finding innovative ways to support them.

"With a commitment to flexible solutions and expert support, Liberty continues to help more people achieve their goals," said Ms Pantarotto.

