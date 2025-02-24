Canberra, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2025) - Australia Minerals is pleased to announce their attendance at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025. Attendees can visit the company at booth #313.

About Australia Minerals

Australia has a proven reputation as a reliable and long-term supplier of mineral resources, bolstered by ongoing innovation and support at all levels of government, and is a world leader in resources exploration, extraction, production and processing. With established and stable regulatory frameworks, Australia's industry is known for operating to high safety, environmental, social and governance standards. Well-endowed with a variety of mineral resources, Australia is home to some of the world's largest resources of critical minerals including zinc, lithium, cobalt and rare earths. Offering investors opportunities across the entire mineral resources supply chain that can contribute to various strategic interests.

The Australian Government is committed to fast-tracking the exploration, extraction, processing, and value-adding of resources, by actively supporting the development of projects across the country through their economic plan called a Future Made in Australia. A Future Made in Australia plan will support Australia's transition to a net zero economy. By investing now, the Australian Government is building the foundations for a better future for Australia. The plan focuses on attracting investment to make Australia a leader in renewable energy, adding value to our natural resources and strengthening economic security. It will allow Australia to produce more, using natural resources to build competitive new industries, in turn creating more jobs and opportunities across the country. Australia Minerals is a collaboration of Australia's federal, state and Northern Territory government geoscience agencies working together to offer ground-breaking information, unrivalled expertise and a record of innovation through precompetitive geoscience that supports mineral explorers to realise investment opportunities in Australia. The significant impact of precompetitive geoscience undertaken to date has demonstrated how such investment can help meet major global challenges, resulting in more informed decision-making and increased industry exploration. According to a report by Deloitte Access Economics, precompetitive geoscience supported around $76 billion of added value to the Australian economy and around 80,000 full-time equivalent jobs in 2021-2022 alone. Find Australia Minerals in the South Hall at the Prospectors and Developed Association of Canada Convention 2025 to hear about the latest advances in Australian geoscience. Let Australia Minerals show attendees the datasets that have been acquired under our various federal and state precompetitive data acquisition programs, along with a stocktake of Australia's mineral resources, and insights into the Australian Government's Resourcing Australia's Prosperity initiative.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

The company looks forward to seeing all attendees there.

For further information:

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event