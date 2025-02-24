HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The "Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo 2025," a premier travel carnival, concluded today with resounding success, which marks a significant 27% increase in attendance compared to the expo last year. The exhibition hall was abuzz with activity, and exhibitors reported robust business performance, underscoring the public's unwavering enthusiasm for travel products and experiences.Mr. Carl Wong, Chairman of Exhibition Group Limited, commented, "We are thrilled to see the record-breaking attendance at this year's expo, which validates our strategic focus on delivering an immersive, carnival-style experience for visitors. In addition to offering premium travel products and a series of informative seminars, we introduced a mascot parade for the first time, featuring mascots from various regions engaging directly with attendees. This initiative received overwhelmingly positive feedback, not only driving higher footfall but also creating enhanced business opportunities for our exhibitors."As the co-organizer of the expo, the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong is thrilled that attendance at the "Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo 2025" has once again set a record. Mr. Tommy Tam, Chairman of the Travel Industry Council of Hong Kong, remarked, "exhibitors are extremely satisfied with both the visitor turnout and the sales results from this expo, and the attendees also left very pleased. I hope the Exhibition Group will continue to provide high-quality travel purchasing experiences for travelers in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area in the future, offering them more benefits and further developing the exhibitions into the travel expos that travelers truly enjoy attending!"Exhibitors highlighted the vibrant, festive atmosphere as a key factor in attracting larger crowds and boosting visitor engagement. Goldjoy Travel Limited reported that their sales on the first day alone doubled their initial targets. Overseas Property Tour Limited noted a 40% year-on-year increase in sales for small group tours, while property viewing tours saw a remarkable 60% surge. Similarly, EAT PLAY TRAVEL expressed great satisfaction with this year's results, achieving a 40% increase in sales compared to September 2024. Encouraged by the strong performance, EAT PLAY TRAVEL has already planned to participating in future editions of the expo.In line with the government's emphasis on "silver economy," this year's expo introduced special initiatives to cater to the elderly demographic, including free admission and exclusive gifts for visitors aged 65 and above. These measures proved highly effective, with elderly attendance rising by nearly 20% compared to September 2024. Exhibitors welcomed this trend, recognizing the immense potential of the silver-hair market. For instance, TravPholer reported that senior visitors showed particular interest in long-haul tours to destinations such as Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, with this demographic accounting for 70% of all travel product inquiries. First-time exhibitor Hualien Tour also noted that seniors made up 60% of their customer base, with a strong preference for three-day, two-night packages. Given the success of these initiatives, Mr. Carl Wong confirmed that the group will continue to roll out tailored offers for seniors at future events.Mr. Carl Wong concluded, "We are deeply gratified by the overwhelming support from both exhibitors and the public for the 'Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo.' Given its growing popularity, we are committed to establishing the expo as a regular flagship event, providing an unparalleled one-stop platform for travel enthusiasts and industry professionals alike."Photo with caption:The four-day event set a new attendance record, marking a 27% increase in visitor numbers compared to the expo held in 2024. The exhibition hall was bustling with activity, clearly reflecting the public's ongoing enthusiasm and strong demand for travel products.This year's expo provided free admission and special gifts for seniors aged 65 and older, successfully boosting the proportion of elderly attendees at the event.The Organizer introduced a mascot parade for the first time, featuring mascots from various regions engaging directly with attendees, which not only driving higher footfall but also creating enhanced business opportunities for exhibitors.About Hong Kong Holiday & Travel ExpoThe first consumer-oriented travel carnival in Hong Kong, the "Hong Kong Holiday & Travel Expo" was created by the Exhibition Group Limited and was first organized in February 2024. The expo aims to allow the general public to directly purchase travel products from over 300 booths, including travel agencies, airlines, theme parks, hotels, restaurants, tourism boards, and travel experience platforms. It truly satisfies the travel needs of citizens in terms of dining, shopping, entertainment, flights and accommodation at the travel carnival.About Exhibition Group LimitedExhibition Group Limited is one of Hong Kong's leading exhibition planning companies. Established in 2003 by a core group of innovative, experienced and professional exhibition experts, it is a leading event management company specializing in the planning and management of world-class public exhibitions, conventions and trade shows across a wide range of industries. 