Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Reem Hospital proudly hosted the International Obesity Symposium on February 21, 2025, at the prestigious Sofitel Abu Dhabi, bringing together leading experts and specialists to explore the latest advancements in obesity management.

The symposium underscored Reem Hospital's commitment to medical excellence and innovation, featuring renowned bariatric surgeons, plastic surgeons, family medicine specialists, mental health specialists, and dietitians who shared groundbreaking insights, novel treatment methodologies, and multidisciplinary approaches to tackling obesity. Attendees engaged in insightful discussions, expert-led presentations, and interactive case studies, gaining valuable knowledge to enhance patient outcomes.

The event featured a lineup of distinguished speakers, including:

Dr. Adriana Rotundo, who provided critical insights on what's better GLP1 or Bariatric Surgery for Obesity management

Dr. Miriam Byrne, who delivered an engaging talk on The Art of Transformation: Sculpting the Body after Massive Weight Loss

Dr. Medhat El Sabbahy, who provided critical insights on Managing Depression in Obesity .

Dr. Abid Ali Anwar, who addressed an important clinical question: When Should Primary Care Refer Obese Patients?

Lama Saleem, who shared expert guidance on Managing Obesity - A Dietitian's Perspective

"We were honored to host this distinguished symposium, reinforcing our dedication to advancing obesity care through education and collaboration," said Engineer Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital. "By bringing together top minds in obesity treatment, we aim to drive innovation and improve patient health across the region."

The event's meticulously curated agenda featured clinical insights, advanced weight management solutions, and lifestyle intervention strategies, offering attendees an unparalleled learning experience. Accredited with department of health, the symposium provided invaluable insights to healthcare professionals working in obesity treatment and management.

Dr Adriana Rotundo Consultant Bariatric Surgeon at Reem Hospital, emphasized, "The exchange of pioneering ideas and evidence-based strategies during this symposium is vital for the continuous evolution of obesity care. We are proud to facilitate a platform that fosters learning, collaboration, and innovation."

Reem Hospital remains committed to leading medical education and collaborative learning, reinforcing its role as a center of excellence in obesity management and beyond.

For more information please visit our website: https://www.reemhospital.com/

About Reem Hospital:

Reem Hospital stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 200+ beds. The hospital is a fit-for-purpose, multi-specialty healthcare facility focused on delivering the best service in line with international best practices. Reem Hospital provides innovative, value-based healthcare covering outpatient, inpatient, and post-acute care services, supported by state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. By onboarding best-in-class doctors and integrating advanced technologies and AI tracking systems, Reem Hospital aims to provide access to world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.

