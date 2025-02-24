A Sydney man has been charged after a solar panel allegedly "dislodged" from a portable power station he was towing, flew through the windshield of another car and struck and killed its driver. From pv magazine Australia New South Wales (NSW) police have charged a 32-year-old man over a fatal car crash near Yass in the state's south late last year. Police said at about 6. 20 pm on 8 December 2024, emergency services responded to reports of a motorist being struck by an object while driving along Burley Griffin Way about 50 km northwest of Yass. Police allege a 49-year-old man from Canberra was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...