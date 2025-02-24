Virtual power plants, which could save state ratepayers an estimated $550 million per year, are connected aggregations of distributed energy resources like rooftop solar and energy storage. From pv magazine USA Assembly member John Harabedian of Pasadena introduced AB 740, legislation aimed at supporting virtual power plant (VPP) advancement in California. VPPs are a system of distributed energy resources like rooftop solar, battery energy storage, bidirectional EV chargers and more. They enable a flexible, resilient grid that can adapt readily to shifting electricity demand on a more localized ...

