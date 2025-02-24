Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Nordnet AB Selects Shareholder Disclosure Solution from Broadridge

NEW YORK and LONDON and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its obligations under the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRDII), Nordnet Bank AB, a leading pan-Nordic digital platform for savings and investments, has commenced live operations with an international shareholder disclosure solution from global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

"We are firmly committed to the advancement of shareholder democracy throughout the financial services industry," said Quincy Curry, Director of Securities Brokerage at Nordnet. "Through Broadridge's technically advanced solution and the backing of its deeply knowledgeable market experts, we are confidently able to respond to shareholder identification requests accurately and securely. We can also forward to other parties in the chain, well within the required deadlines."

Nordnet has implemented Broadridge's innovative, end-to-end Shareholder Disclosure Hub, a comprehensive digital solution that uses the latest API-based technologies, and live processing has been underway since September 2024. This move will enable Nordnet to fulfill its shareholder disclosure requirements in accordance with SRDII, while ensuring top-tier data security for its operations in Sweden and other European markets.

"We are thrilled to support Nordnet, helping them to streamline and enhance transparency while achieving their SRDII compliance obligations," said Demi Derem, SVP International Investor Communication Solutions, Broadridge. "Nordnet's deployment of the Shareholder Disclosure Hub exemplifies its leadership in driving higher governance standards to the benefit of its clients and the wider industry, and further advances its strategic mission to democratize savings and investments."

