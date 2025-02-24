Switzerland is expanding rules for rooftop solar, energy storage, and energy communities to expand self-consumption and ease pressure on the grid. The new regulations, set to take effect in 2026, introduce updated tariffs, encourage battery storage, and allow local electricity trading. The Swiss Federal Council has adopted a second set of ordinances to implement the Federal Act on a Secure Electricity Supply from Renewable Energy Sources. The new regulations, set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, cover energy communities and minimum remuneration. The regulations encourage self-consumption and the ...

