KR1280V3 1U-2 Socket Server with AMD EPYC 9965, Doubles I/O Performance for Efficient LLM Training, Accelerating Diverse AI and HPC Workloads

KAYTUS, a leading provider of end-to-end AI and liquid cooling solutions, has announced that its dual-socket V3 series server, KR1280V3, has secured top rankings in the latest SPEC CPU 2017 benchmark results published by the internationally recognized Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC). With an advanced architectural design, the KR1280V3 claimed the #1 position in both the SPECrate® 2017 Integer and SPECrate® 2017 Floating Point benchmark suites. Compared to the hghest record set by previous-generation platforms, the KR1280V3 delivers an impressive 70% performance improvement, driving substantial gains in data compression, molecular dynamics, modeling, and rendering workloads.

KAYTUS' KR1280V3 server, powered by the AMD EPYC 9965 processor, has achieved record-breaking performance notably in the SPEC CPU 2017 benchmark, exceeding baseline results by 3,350x in SPECrate® Integer and 2,700x in SPECrate® Floating Point. These achievements mark a 61% and 70% improvement, respectively, over the highest performance scores recorded on the previous AMD platform. As a critical benchmark for system throughput in multi-task parallel processing, SPECrate results highlight the KR1280V3's exceptional ability to handle highly parallel, intensive multi-threaded workloads. The server demonstrates best-in-class performance across key AI and HPC applications, delivering:

88% improvement in AI recursive solution generator (Sudoku)

68% enhancement in alpha-beta tree search (Chess)

99% boost in molecular dynamics

95% increase in 3D rendering and animation performance

The KAYTUS KR1280V3 server also has secured top rankings across multiple compute-intensive domains, including Monte Carlo tree search (Go), molecular dynamics, and 3D rendering and animation. This exceptional performance is driven by its superior storage capacity and high-throughput architecture, which enable efficient support for high-speed computing, high-frequency trading, virtualization, and other demanding applications.

KR1280V3 CPU 2017 Integer Rate Performance Data Comparison:

Base Rate: The KR1280V3 achieved the highest score of 3,150 among AMD EPYC 9965 dual-socket servers

Peak Rate: The KR1280V3 set a new performance record for AMD EPYC 9965 dual-socket servers with a peak score of 3,350

Performance Gains: Compared to the previous-generation AMD platform, the KR1280V3 delivers an approximate 60% increase in Integer Rate performance, with notable improvements across all 10 benchmarks. Key advancements include an 80% enhancement in video compression performance and a 88% improvement in Artificial Intelligence: recursive solution generator (Sudoku)

KR1280V3 CPU 2017 Floating Point Performance Data Comparison:

Base Rate: The KR1280V3 achieved the highest score of 2,440 for an AMD EPYC 9965 dual-socket server

Peak Rate: The KR1280V3 set a new record for AMD EPYC 9965 dual-socket servers, reaching a peak score of 2,700

Performance Gains: Compared to the previous-generation AMD platform, the KR1280V3 delivers an approximate 70% increase in Floating Point Rate performance, with improvements across 13 benchmark tests. Key advancements include: 352% increase in explosion modeling, 81% improvement in image manipulation, and 99% boost in molecular dynamics simulations

KAYTUS V3 Series: Extreme Architecture Design for Diverse Scenarios

The KAYTUS KR1280V3, a 1U dual-socket high-density flagship server, is engineered for compute-intensive workloads such as high-speed computing, high-frequency trading, virtualization, and big data processing. Designed for maximum efficiency in high-performance AI and HPC environments, it supports:

Up to 12 front-access 2.5-inch SAS/SATA/NVMe drives

32 E1.S drives directly connected to the CPU, delivering 512TB of flash storage and 300GB/s storage bandwidth in a compact 1U form factor

Enhanced GPU support and increased workload efficiency, reducing data latency by 13% for smoother, more predictable performance

The KR1280V3 integrates highly efficient cooling technologies, including air-cooled EVAC and cold-plate liquid cooling. These liquid cooling solutions significantly enhances energy efficiency, reducing data center PUE to below 1.1.

The KAYTUS V3 server family spans wide adoption in general-purpose computing, multi-node, mission-critical computing, storage-optimized, and rack-scale systems. These servers are designed for broad compatibility with various computing platforms, integrating intelligent acceleration and advanced cooling technologies to support diverse AI applications. Built on an innovative computing and storage architecture, the V3 series features optimization in:

CPU interconnect bandwidth, memory bandwidth, and overall capacity

Dual-socket configurations supporting up to 576 cores, of 5.0 GHz max

Memory bandwidth increase of up to 136%

Test data show that in LLaMA2 AI inference workloads, the V3 achieves up to 3x higher performance compared to the previous generation.

About SPEC CPU 2017

SPEC CPU 2017 is a globally recognized benchmark suite developed by the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) to evaluate compute-intensive performance across a broad range of workloads. Designed to measure both integer and floating-point processing capabilities, the suite simulates real-world applications, including AI chess computation, data compression, ocean modeling, and fluid dynamics. Encompassing 43 different benchmarks, SPEC CPU 2017 provides a comprehensive assessment of a system's compute performance in key domains such as database processing, cloud computing, and big data analytics. In addition to CPU performance, it evaluates critical hardware attributes, including memory, cooling efficiency, and motherboard design. As a trusted industry benchmark, SPEC CPU 2017 serves as a crucial reference point for customers and enterprises seeking to select the most efficient and high-performing servers for their mission-critical applications.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider of end-to-end AI and liquid cooling solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

