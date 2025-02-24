Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope Innovations", "Telescope", or the "Company") is a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries. The Company is pleased to provide an update on its Self-Driving Lab ("SDL") technology, which integrates AI, robotics, advanced analytics, and chemistry to accelerate research and development.

Recent AI advancements highlight that ingenuity and adaptability-not just scale-drive innovation. Companies that strategically apply intelligent automation are leading the next wave of scientific progress, accelerating discovery while optimizing efficiency and cost. Telescope is at the forefront of this shift, applying its expertise to advance chemistry process development and crystallization optimization in pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, and critical minerals. With technology aligned to industry needs and a growing market presence, the Company is positioned to create significant value for stakeholders in the evolving AI-powered scientific landscape.

SELF-DRIVING LABS CUT TIME FROM DISCOVERY TO MARKET BY 10-100 X

Self-Driving Labs ("SDLs") combine artificial intelligence, robotic-based automation and advanced chemistry analytical technology (Fig. 1). By leveraging real-time data acquisition and machine learning, SDLs operate continuously running experiments, analyze results, and refine processes without the constraints of a traditional work schedule. SDLs optimize material properties, streamline chemical synthesis, and accelerate process development up to 100 times faster than traditional methods.[1] By enhancing productivity, reducing operational costs, and unlocking new possibilities in scientific exploration, SDLs work alongside researchers to reshape how high-value chemicals and pharmaceuticals are discovered, developed, and scaled for commercialization.





Figure 1. Self-Driving Labs (SDLs) combine artificial intelligence with robotic automation to accelerate R&D. SDLs provide key competitive advantages in the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/241857_7a46dc31f4fe5b01_001full.jpg

TELESCOPE DRIVES SDL INNOVATION WITH GLOBAL STAKEHOLDERS

Building on its master collaborative research agreement with Pfizer, Telescope continues to refine SDL technology and strategically position its SDLs for deployment within the pharmaceutical industry. Since becoming a Certified Systems Integrator with Universal Robots (UR) in October 2024, the Company has enhanced its automation capabilities, integrating collaborative robotics into SDL platforms to offer scalable solutions for global customers.

To further Telescope's impact, CTO Prof. Jason Hein has actively engaged with leading global institutions, including Seoul National University, the Korean Institute of Science and Technology, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology. Through lectures and direct engagements, he has strengthened partnerships with top automation experts, reinforcing the Company's international presence and expanding its network within the world's most advanced robotics and research communities.

SCALING TALENT AND TECHNOLOGY TO MEET RISING DEMAND

Telescope has expanded its team by 33% over the past six months, strengthening its expertise in chemistry, chemical engineering, robotics, and AI-driven automation. This growth supports the Company's ability to scale SDL platforms and meet the rising demand for automated research solutions in high-value chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

"Industries today face mounting pressure to innovate faster while reducing costs and resource consumption," said Henry Dubina, CEO of Telescope. "By integrating AI, robotics, and chemistry, we provide the tools necessary for companies to transform R&D, bringing new products to market with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Telescope is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable, high-impact solutions that create long-term value for both customers and investors. With strong industry adoption and an expanding market presence, we are leading the next wave of automation-driven innovation."

Jason Hein, CTO of Telescope, added, "Recent AI advancements have shown that innovation is no longer the exclusive domain of large corporations. Companies that effectively integrate AI, robotics, and chemistry are driving a new era of discovery, reducing costs, and accelerating commercialization. Our collaborations with top-tier research institutions and industry leaders ensure we are at the forefront of delivering technologies that redefine chemical research and manufacturing."

The Company's focus on integrating robotics and AI into real-world research applications ensures its technology delivers both scientific breakthroughs and scalable, revenue-generating opportunities for investors.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

