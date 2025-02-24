Simbec-Orion and Avance Clinical Consolidates Partnership with Memorandum of Understanding

MERTHYR TYDFIL, United Kingdom and ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbec-Orion and Avance Clinical are thrilled to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in their strategic partnership. This formal agreement establishes a collaborative framework between two like-minded, full-service Contract Research Organizations (CROs), united by their shared commitment to high-quality, agile service delivery. Together, the partnership offers a seamless, globally integrated solution for clinical trial execution, enabling biotech and pharmaceutical companies to access unparalleled expertise and resources worldwide.

A Unified, Global Approach to Clinical Trials

Both Simbec-Orion and Avance Clinical provide comprehensive clinical research services spanning First in Human (Healthy Volunteers and patients) to pivotal Phase III studies. These include Project Management, Clinical Operations, Medical Monitoring, Regulatory Affairs, Data Management, Biostatistics, Quality Assurance, Pharmacovigilance in addition to IMP Management, Central Lab Services. By leveraging their combined capabilities and complementary regional strengths, the partnership delivers greater access to key patient populations and ensures a single, cohesive CRO experience for clients navigating complex clinical development programs.

Simbec-Orion, headquartered in the UK, has almost 50 years of experience and operates across 34 countries in the UK, Europe, the United States, Canada and Asia-Pacific. The signing of this MOU considerably expands activities in the Asia-Pacific region. Renowned for its tailored and scalable solutions, and with facilities which include a purpose-built MHRA Accredited Phase I Unit in the UK, the organization specializes in Clinical Pharmacology, Oncology, and Rare Diseases. Support for clients can begin while they are still at the nonclinical stage, with consultancy which enables a smooth transition into the clinical phase. Simbec-Orion's adaptive approach, supported by highly experienced teams and deep therapeutic expertise, ensures efficient, high-quality clinical trial delivery.

Avance Clinical, the largest premium full-service Australian-headquartered CRO, provides quality clinical trials with globally accepted data across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe through this partnership. With over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across 250+ indications, Avance Clinical supports clients from pre-clinical consulting through to Phase I-III trials, consistently delivering data that meets FDA and EMA standards.

Enhancing Global Capabilities

The partnership enables both organizations to seamlessly execute global clinical trials as a unified entity. By combining their agile cultures and expertise, Simbec-Orion and Avance Clinical deliver faster, more efficient trial outcomes without compromising on quality. This collaboration enhances Avance Clinical's capabilities in Europe and the UK while extending Simbec-Orion's reach into Australia and Asia.

Executive Commentary

"We regard Simbec-Orion as a high-quality CRO, and our partnership allows Avance Clinical to collaborate with clinical sites across Europe and the UK for executing global clinical trials on behalf of our clients. This collaboration enhances our already robust capabilities in Australia, Asia, and the US," said Yvonne Lungershausen, CEO of Avance Clinical.

"This partnership exemplifies the synergy between two agile, full-service CROs with a shared commitment to delivering tailored, high-quality clinical trial solutions. Together, we're poised to provide clients with a seamless, fully integrated approach to global clinical development," said Fabrice Chartier, CEO of Simbec-Orion.

About Simbec-Orion

Simbec-Orion is a responsive and agile full-service, global CRO specializing in Clinical Pharmacology, Oncology, and Rare Diseases. With nearly five decades of experience, the organization supports small to mid-sized biotech companies with bespoke clinical development strategies. Simbec-Orion operates across UK, EMEA, North America and Asia-Pacific delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique clinical and commercial objectives of its clients. For more information, visit www.simbecorion.com.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a leading full-service CRO offering biotech companies faster, more flexible, and higher-quality clinical trial services. Headquartered in Australia, Avance Clinical delivers globally accepted data across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. With over 30 years of experience and expertise in more than 250 indications, the company specializes in early to late-phase clinical trials, providing comprehensive support from pre-clinical consulting through to Phase I-III studies. For more information, visit www.avancecro.com.

