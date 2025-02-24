High-efficiency solar modules are becoming scarce, prompting some retailers to stockpile in anticipation of rising prices, says Martin Schachinger, founder of pvXchange. com. He expects module prices to climb moderately but steadily until at least early next quarter. From pv magazine Germany After remaining flat early in the year, module prices have started rising for the first time in more than two years. The increase is affecting all technology classes, including high-efficiency modules, but the change in that category remains too small to register on price charts. That is likely to shift soon. ...

