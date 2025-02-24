euNetworks Group Limited ("euNetworks"), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Gulson as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Richard is responsible for leading and overseeing all aspects of euNetworks' go-to-market strategy. He's based in London and joined the business on 10 February 2025.

Richard Gulson, CRO of euNetworks (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard joins euNetworks following more than 30 years working in the data centre and telecom industry. Most recently Richard held senior sales leadership positions at Equinix, a global provider of data centre services. Prior to his 11 year tenure at Equinix, Richard spent over 14 years at Level 3 Communications (now Lumen) in Sales leader roles, both in North America and in Europe. He led sales teams in the International Wholesale business, spearheading their expansion into Latin America and later overseeing sales in the Asia-Pacific region. Richard began his career in the communications arm of the UK Foreign Office while simultaneously studying Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering at M.K. College. His extensive experience in the digital infrastructure industry uniquely positions Richard as euNetworks' CRO.

Kevin Dean, Interim CEO of euNetworks, said, "I'm delighted that Richard has joined us. He's a critical addition to the euNetworks team as we move forward with our plans, and continue to grow business with our customers. His wealth of experience in the digital infrastructure industry and the invaluable insight that he brings will benefit our customers, our people and our investors. Welcome to the team. We wish you every success in your new role."

Richard Gulson, CRO of euNetworks, said, "I'm thrilled to have joined euNetworks at such an exciting time in the company's development. I'm passionate about helping customers realise value through digital infrastructure services and euNetworks has a strongly established customer-focused approach to serving those connectivity needs. I look forward to connecting with many of our customers and partners in the coming days and weeks, further developing that approach, and I'm excited for the opportunity ahead for us all. Thank you to Kevin and the team for such a warm welcome."

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a critical bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre-based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 560 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider and offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

The company delivers services with an active commitment to sustainability and is focused on its path to being carbon emissions net zero, environmentally responsible supply chain management and working as a community and industry to collaborate on the environmental challenges ahead. For further information visit eunetworks.com.

