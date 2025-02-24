Silver One Resources Inc.: Silver One Receives Final Drill Results From Its Phoenix Silver Project, Arizona Traces Silver-copper Bearing Structure Along Strike

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announces the analytical results for samples collected in the 2024 diamond drill program completed in the 417 area ("417") on its Phoenix Silver Property (Figure 1). The close spaced drill program (average 23 m between vein intercepts) targeted an east-west trending, steeply dipping structure, just upslope from the large (up to 417 pounds) angular vein fragments thought to be derived from these structures (see Figure 2 and news releases of May 15, 2024, and February 5, 2020). With exception of hole 1 that did not intersect the vein, hole 10 (barren) and hole 22 that did not recover core in the vein zone, elevated silver and or base metals (Zn, Pb, Cu), values were encountered in all other holes along the 250 meters of the east-west vein-structure (see Table 1).

The program consisted of 30 core holes from 6 drill pads, totalling 1,955 meters which traced the vein- structures for over 250 m east-west. The drill holes were drilled in HQ size core (63.5mm diameter) with an average depth of 64 m. The best intercept returned 3,800 g/t silver with 0.97% copper over 0.35 m within a quartz breccia (See selected assays in Table 1). This intersection is near the 417 vein fragment area. The presence of silver and base metals along the length of the structure tested suggests this fracture system may still host higher-grade material between or downdip from the drill hole intercepts, as well as elsewhere along the western and eastern extensions of the host structure.

Several other silver and copper exploration targets have been outlined through geological mapping, sampling and the recent ZTEM airborne electromagnetic survey completed by the Company in late 2024 (see Company news release of February 20, 2025). Five silver targets outside the 417 area were identified and two porphyry copper-silver targets were prioritized for additional exploration. The silver target at higher elevations to the north of 417 is of particular importance, as it is characterized by a 1.5 km train comprised of 40 silver fragments weighing up to 9 kg (20 lb) (Nuggets-North Target - Figure 3). Further work on this silver anomaly is highly warranted.

Silver One will look at conducting a close spaced gravity survey over the 417 area to help define the locations of potential concentrations of silver. The gravity survey will examine strong density differences between the host rock (average density of 2.65 - 2.90 gm/cubic centimeter) and concentrations of silver (100% silver has a density of 10.5 gm/cubic cm). This will help in deciding targeting locations of future drill holes. Planned work also includes, mapping and sampling at the Nuggets-North area, as well as induced polarization over the porphyry targets on the southern part of the property, all in preparation for selecting future drill targets.

Greg Crowe, Silver One's President, CEO and Director, commented, "The results of the 2024 drill program illustrate the continuity of the silver and base metal bearing structures along the 250+ meters of strike tested. The 2024 drill program did not encounter very high-grade intercepts similar to the large angular vein fragments in the 417 area, as these lens-like concentrations of high-grade material may be present between drill intercepts or down-dip of the area tested. These structures appear to continue westwards towards the Mexican Mine (see Figure 1), where high-grade silver has been historically documented (Arizona Republic, 23 April 1903 originally published in the Globe Times). Several other silver targets were identified though geological sampling and geophysics and need to be further evaluated.

Also, the recently completed airborne ZTEM survey, along with select surface copper and silver rock samples, have identified two high priority copper-silver targets in the southern part of the property (see news release of February 20, 2025, and Figure 3). Phoenix Silver is within a prolific 50+ km long porphyry copper and silver producing belt. Freeport McMoRan's Miami-Inspiration mining complex and BHP's new Ocelot porphyry discovery are along strike and lie within 5 km of Phoenix Silver.

The Phoenix Silver property remains highly prospective for both silver vein and porphyry style mineralization. More detailed geophysical and mapping/sampling programs are being considered in preparation for future drilling."

Table 1. Selected anomalous assays from Phoenix Silver core drilling samples. Intervals reported are near true widths, except for holes 3, 5, 7, 24 (70% to 76% of the intercept), and holes 21 and 23 (25% of the intercept). Anomalous samples over 10 g/t silver are included in table below. Holes not listed contain at least a sample, between 0.15 m and 0.35 m with elevated (over 500 ppm) copper, lead or zinc.

HOLE ID Sample Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Cu ppm Pb ppm Zn ppm PS-24-02 200921 15.24 17.68 12 55 55 128 587 PS-24-02 200922 17.68 19.81 33 33 34 143 603 PS-24-03 200923 13.26 15.24 52 52 114 103 906 PS-24-03 200924 15.24 17.83 30 30 376 159 567 PS-24-03 200925 17.83 19.81 1.98 13 136 42 705 PS-24-03 200926 19.81 21.79 1.98 15 165 69 695 PS-24-03 200927 21.79 23.32 1.52 20 67 54 626 PS-24-03 200928 23.32 24.84 1.52 10 42 36 835 PS-24-03 200929 24.84 26.37 1.52 12 70 74 568 PS-24-04 200910 18.67 19.08 0.41 68 725 374 892 PS-24-04 200911 19.08 19.43 0.35 3,816 9,725 3,628 922 PS-24-04 200912 19.43 21.11 1.68 79 567 213 1,086 PS-24-04 200913 21.11 23.13 2.03 90 221 41 1,209 PS-24-04 200914 23.13 25.09 1.95 85 113 26 812 PS-24-04 200915 25.09 27.89 2.80 63 34 28 737 PS-24-04 200916 27.89 29.57 1.68 34 5 26 821 PS-24-05 200931 23.47 25.60 2.13 11 24 74 652 PS-24-05 200932 25.60 27.74 2.13 35 258 86 1,003 PS-24-05 200933 43.89 46.33 2.44 24 406 52 784 PS-24-05 200934 46.33 48.54 2.21 28 328 61 972 PS-24-07 200936 12.80 15.24 2.44 12 45 61 578 PS-24-07 200937 15.24 17.37 2.13 21 146 65 626 PS-24-14 200947 45.42 47.55 2.13 33 346 62 791 PS-24-14 200948 54.25 56.39 2.13 15 160 27 497 PS-24-16 303 23.47 24.68 1.21 49 1,316 349 1,282 PS-24-20 335 35.36 39.93 4.57 16 47 61 502 PS-24-21 306 85.34 87.17 1.83 26 83 330 601 PS-24-21 307 87.17 89.00 1.83 30 100 232 721 PS-24-21 308 89.00 90.53 1.52 20 68 252 1,387 PS-24-21 309 90.53 93.04 2.51 10 40 231 1,151 PS-24-23 318 114.00 115.82 1.83 54 1,169 136 1,100 PS-24-24 319 41.15 43.89 2.74 31 120 139 722 PS-24-28 324 53.95 56.54 2.59 11 96 66 1,385 PS-24-28 326 81.99 83.82 1.83 14 15 241 828 PS-24-28 327 95.94 97.11 1.17 19 17 259 784 PS-24-30 331 36.26 37.62 1.36 3 30 2,747 468

Sampling, Analytical and QA/QC

Seventy-six rock samples from core drilling were collected by Company geologists. All core was drilled in HQ diameter and samples were saw-cut on site after being washed, logged, photographed and analyzed with a portable X-ray pXRF Delta Professional analyzer. One-half was used for wet-chemical analysis and the other half returned to its box for storage at a company facility in Globe, Arizona. Samples varying in size from approximately 1 kg to 11 kg were dropped off by Company personnel at SGS Laboratories ("SGS") sample preparation facility in Tempe, AZ, thence shipped by SGS personnel to SGS laboratory in Burnaby, BC., Canada (ISO accredited Laboratory, ISO/IEC17025:2017, SCC file # 15919) for analysis. Samples were analyzed by ICP/MS for thirty-four elements with four-acid digestion (SGS code GE.ICP40Q12). Over limit copper, lead and zinc were analyzed by ore-grade four acid digestion ICP (0.5 g sample) code GE.ICP42Q100. Overlimit silver was analyzed by 30 g FA/Gravimetric assay (code GO.FAG37V). Silver One inserted three standards (sourced from OREAS® Certified Reference Material), three blanks and one duplicate in the sample stream. No analytical issues were observed. SGS also inserts blanks, standards and includes duplicate analyses to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Table 2. Drill hole coordinates (UTM NAD83-12S) and other ID data. Phoenix Silver Core-Drilling.

Hole Easting UTM NAD83 Northing UTM NAD83 Elevation meters Azimuth Incl Depth meters PS24-01 519179 3705806 1191 0.0 -90.0 51.8 PS24-02 519181 3705801 1191 173.0 -50.0 29.9 PS24-03 519181 3705801 1191 173.0 -75.0 32.0 PS24-04 519181 3705806 1191 235.0 -45.0 39.0 PS24-05 519181 3705805 1191 235.0 -72.0 53.0 PS24-06 519182 3705797 1191 140.0 -45.0 32.3 PS24-07 519182 3705797 1191 140.0 -75.0 55.2 PS24-08 519233 3705827 1201 180.0 -45.0 58.2 PS24-09 519233 3705827 1201 180.0 -60.0 61.0 PS24-10 519233 3705832 1201 0.0 -90.0 119.9 PS24-11 519233 3705836 1201 205.0 -45.0 55.2 PS24-12 519233 3705836 1201 205.0 -75.0 77.1 PS24-13 519233 3705831 1201 160.0 -45.0 28.1 PS24-13A 519233 3705831 1201 160.0 -45.0 70.4 PS24-14 519233 3705832 1201 160.0 -75.0 67.4 PS24-15 519233 3705832 1201 160.0 -60.0 69.2 PS24-16 519273 3705822 1209 180.0 -45.0 48.8 PS24-17 519273 3705822 1209 180.0 -75.0 71.0 PS24-18 519274 3705822 1209 0.0 -90.0 75.6 PS24-19 519273 3705823 1209 150.0 -50.0 60.0 PS24-20 519130 3705770 1190 0.0 -50.0 51.2 PS24-21 519130 3705767 1190 0.0 -70.0 103.0 PS24-22 519130 3705767 1190 30.0 -50.0 53.3 PS24-23 519130 3705767 1190 30.0 -70.0 124.4 PS24-24 519130 3705767 1190 332.0 -50.0 62.5 PS24-25 519059 3705776 1179 355.0 -50.0 46.3 PS24-26 519059 3705776 1179 355.0 -75.0 73.1 PS24-27 519059 3705776 1179 25.0 -45.0 53.6 PS24-28 519274 3705823 1209 120.0 -45.0 100.0 PS24-29 519274 3705823 1209 205.0 -50.0 86.3 PS24-30 519113 3705733 1186 140.0 -75.0 46.4

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

For more information, please contact:

Silver One Resources Inc.

Gary Lindsey - VP, Investor Relations

Phone: 604-974-5274

Mobile: (720) 273-6224

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625786/Figure_1___Map_of_the_417__and_Mexican_Mine.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625785/Figure_2___Plan_view_of_Phoenix_Silver.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625784/Figure_3___Priority_targets_on_ZTEM_resistivity.jpg

SOURCE Silver One Resources Inc.