EXOSENS STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION AS A KEY SUPPLIER TO SENOP FOR NIGHT VISION IMAGE INTENSIFIER TUBES HIGHLIGHTING INCREASING DEMAND FOR NIGHT VISION GOGGLES

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE - FEBRUARY, 24th 2025

Exosens announces that Senop, a Finnish provider of high-tech optronic solutions including night vision goggles, has placed several significant orders for its Photonis white phosphor 4G intensifier tubes, to be delivered over 2025.

Third contracts signed with Senop since 2021 confirming Exosens position as the strategic supplier of image intensifier tubes for Baltic and Nordic countries underscoring the potential for material new sales in this area.

Rising demand for Night Vision goggles driven by increased military budgets and demonstrated criticality of night vision.

Exosens continue to fully benefit from this increasing demand as the strategic supplier of image intensifier tubes to NATO member states and their allies.

Exosens strengthens its position as a key supplier to Senop for night vision image intensifier tubes

Exosens, announces the signature of new contract with Senop, a Finnish provider of high-tech optronic solutions including night vision goggles (NVGs). Several major orders for Photonis (Exosens' brand) white phosphor 4G intensifier tubes, have been placed and will be delivered throughout 2025.

This is the third contract with Senop since 2021, after Exosens supplied a first batch of Photonis 4G image intensifiers with white phosphor screens for Senop's EVA NVGs. A large order followed in 2022, and now, a third contract for the new EVA M development for an undisclosed customer.

The new Senop EVA M is a compact night vision device for dismounted soldiers that enables mobile low-light combat including last features and usability improvements based on findings from user experiences in recent conflicts.

Rising night vision market driven by increased military budgets and demonstrated criticality of night vision in high-intensity warfare

The increase of night vision capabilities has become a strategic priority for many nations due to recent geopolitical challenges, such as the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which emphasized night vision criticality on the battlefield. The night vision market is fully benefitting from increased defense budgets since 2022, with the European Union seeing an average 6% rise in military spending, and countries like Sweden boosting their budgets by over 30%.

Baltic and Nordic regions are even more exposed to military spending increase given geopolitical context in the region. Many countries are modernizing their defense capabilities, with a specific focus on improving low-light operational capabilities.

Senop as well as other night vision goggles OEM relies on Photonis products to meet this demand quickly and effectively, reinforcing the importance of Exosens fast delivery capabilities. With over 40 years of experience in image intensifier technology, Exosens has established itself as the strategic supplier to NATO member states and their allies.

Exosens: Technology enhancing military performance

With Senop's high-quality casings and ergonomic designs combined with Exosens' state-of-the-art night vision technology, the result provides a significant advantage on the battlefield Photonis' 4G tubes provide exceptional visibility at very low light levels (to Night Level 5) and the compact, lightweight structure of the EVA M makes it ideal for the mobility of soldiers on operations.

"Innovation is at the heart of our strategy," said Exosens CEO, Jérôme Cerisier, "We are committed to providing armed forces with night vision technologies that not only meet but exceed current operational requirements, ensuring tactical superiority on the battlefield."

With a constant commitment to innovation and R&D, Exosens continues to anticipate the future needs of armed forces by developing reliable solutions that meet the most stringent MIL-SPEC standards.

Exosens will publish its full-year 2024 results on 3 March 2025, before market opening.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,700 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ?Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2?. Exosens is included in the MSCI France Small Cap, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable indices, and is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

For more information: exosens.com.

About Photonis

Photonis is a leading product brand of Exosens, a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacture and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies. Photonis offers its customers photo-detection and low light conditions imaging solutions for extremely demanding environments such as Defense & Security, Nuclear Safety, Life Science and Industrial & Non-Destructive testing. Photonis is internationally recognized as a leading brand.

Media relation

Brunswick Group - exosens@brunswickgroup.com

Laetitia Quignon, + 33 6 83 17 89 13

Nicolas Buffenoir, + 33 6 31 89 36 78

Forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Exosens operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the forward-looking statements included in this press release. These risks include those described in chapter 3 of Exosens' registration document approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers under number I.24-0010 on 22 May 2024.