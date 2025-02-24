Stockholm, February 24, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Montrose by Carnegie has listed their first ETF on Nasdaq Stockholm. The ETF named Montrose Global Monthly Dividend, is the first ETF on Nasdaq Stockholm to offer global exposure with monthly dividend payouts, listed in the local Swedish currency (SEK).

"We are happy to welcome Montrose by Carnegie as an ETF provider. The demand for ETFs is growing and this is an important step for the Swedish market in meeting that demand. With a broader range of locally listed ETFs, we give retail investors the opportunity to take advantage of cost-effective, transparent investment opportunities, on the same terms as institutional investors." says Helena Wedin, Head of ETF and ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

Montrose is an independent investment platform that is part of Carnegie. It was launched in 2024 and offers its clients a tailored user experience. Montrose Global Monthly Dividend is their first ETF, and it is launched in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. It provides investors access to over 1,500 companies across 23 developed markets through the MSCI World Index and integrates a Covered Call strategy.

"We are thrilled to launch our first ETF, Montrose Global Monthly Dividend MSCI World UCITS ETF, on Nasdaq Stockholm," says Alexander Boman, CEO at Montrose. "This ETF offers global diversification, monthly dividends, and innovative income strategies. We are proud to contribute to the growth of the Swedish ETF market and provide investors with an attractive and efficient tool for long-term wealth creation."

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.