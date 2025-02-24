A team of researchers in Algeria has designed a new testbed and a novel acceleration law that accounts for both wind speed and sand density. The new methodology was tested on four PV modules and showed lifespans of up to 47 years in terms of sand impact. Scientists from Algeria have proposed a new accelerated aging testbed for PV modules and developed a novel acceleration law for sand erosion degradation. "Unlike existing models, our research introduces a law specifically designed for sand erosion, incorporating both wind speed and sand density for more accurate lifespan predictions in desert ...

