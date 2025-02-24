The Hong Kong-based consulting firm's latest financial stability ranking based on Altman-Z scores sees Hoymiles, Eaton, and APSystems (Yuneng Technology) in the top three positions. Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-headquartered technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has released its latest global PV Inverter Manufacturer Ranking Report, providing Altman-Z scores tracked quarterly from March 2022 to December 2024 for 33 companies. "The Altman-Z Scores in this report are based on Q4-2024 financials. With the energy landscape being reshaped under the new US administration, inverter manufacturers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...