Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong marks its 20th anniversary with a year of extraordinary experiences and unique events

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consistently hailed as one of the world's finest hotels, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong celebrates twenty years in 2025 with a remarkable array of experiences that underscore its reputation for unmatched excellence in one of Asia's most thrilling destinations.

From stellar cuisine to sublime wellness, world-class bar programmes to a glittering wedding showcase, the hotel's anniversary year is set to dazzle local and international guests alike with its unique events and activations.

Unforgettable ARGO Nights

A distinctly creative and contemporary cocktail bar, ARGO has won consistent acclaim for its stellar drinks programme and groundbreaking approach to fine drinking. Its 'Friends of ARGO' series of pop-ups has become a must-attend in Hong Kong for innovative mixology lovers, but three events in February, May, October are set to shake things up in even more exciting ways.

ARGO MegaFriends now extends the pop-up to a collaboration with no fewer than three guest bars at once. In February, that means Zest from Seoul (#2 in Asia's 50 Best Bars), Vesper from Bangkok (#13) and Penrose from Kuala Lumpur (#8) will join ARGO's Beverage Manager Federico Balzarini and his team for a night of cutting-edge cocktails and the finest hospitality.

Star-studded Nights at Lung King Heen and Caprice

On May 23-24, legendary Chinese Executive Chef Chan Yan Tak of Lung King Heen, the world-renowned Cantonese gem, will join hands with Chef Charles Zhang from Jin Jing Ge at Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou. This four-hands event in Suzhou promises to showcase an exquisite interplay of Cantonese and Jiangnan cuisines, celebrating the essence of both culinary traditions.

Later in the year, from September 18-20, Caprice will host an event featuring a lineup of stellar guest chefs from a prestigious global portfolio of restaurants. Each evening, they will join Caprice's Executive Chef Guillaume Galliot to craft a unique tasting menu. Guests are invited to experience an exquisite blend of diverse culinary traditions and flavours like never before.

The 'Ultimate Tables' Package

Guests looking to visit or re-visit the Four Seasons Hong Kong also have the perfect opportunity thanks to Ultimate Tables, an exhilarating new package combining the city's finest dining with cultural immersion and the hotel's famed accommodation.

For a minimum two-night stay, the package includes welcome drinks and snacks at the multi award-winning bar ARGO, dinner at Caprice and a dim sum lunch at Lung King Heen, two restaurants which together hold five Michelin stars.

Another feature is access to the hotel's 45th floor Executive Club which offers spectacular views of Victoria Harbour and complimentary treats throughout the day. Accommodation options for the package include an Executive Harbour View Room with rates starting from *HKD 19,000++ or a Superior Harbour View Suite starting from *HKD 25,500++.

Sublime Wellness

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is equally acclaimed for its wellness offerings and the 20th anniversary will let guests float in tranquillity with Full Moon Floating Sound Baths, as well as new facilities later in the year including Infrared Beds to flush out toxins and a Cold Plunge Pool to restore balance to the nervous system and improve cognitive function. This sensory escape is designed to deepen mindfulness and enhance serenity.

2025 also represents a landmark year for those getting married and the hotel's Wedding Showcase in February allows for the finest planning for the happiest of days. The showcase allows for inspections of the Grand Ballroom and meetings with up to 30 of the city's esteemed vendors.

Regional Vice President and General Manager Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Christian Poda relayed his thoughts on the hotel's landmark anniversary:

"We are thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, but this is still a young hotel! We have been groundbreaking and bold since the day we opened and continue to innovate every single day, never resting in our efforts to redefine luxury hospitality. For all of us, that means fostering a true sense of belonging, ensuring that every single guest feels valued and special through thoughtful, human-centred service."

*Price is subject to 10% service charge and 3% hotel tax.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625812/ARGO.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625813/Caprice.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625814/Four_Seasons_Hotel_Hong_Kong.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625815/In_room_Harbour_View.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2625816/Lung_King_Heen_Dim_Sum.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415833/Four_Seasons_Hotel_Hong_Kong_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/four-seasons-hotel-hong-kong-marks-its-20th-anniversary-with-a-year-of-extraordinary-experiences-and-unique-events-302383241.html