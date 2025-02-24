Fractal Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune® 500 companies, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This recognition is awarded to only a select few partners and recognizes Fractal's expertise and commitment to delivering cloud solutions and services to its global clients.

Achieving the Premier Tier status differentiates Fractal as an AWS Partner which has demonstrated expertise and success in helping customers design, architect, build, migrate, and manage their workloads on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners are the experienced partners, recognized in their respective geographical, vertical, or horizontal markets.

Fractal delivers innovative solutions across various AWS technologies such as Cloud Strategy, Migration and Modernization, Advanced Data, Analytics, Product Innovation, and Cloud Engineering services. With a global presence and expertise in cloud technologies and business strategy, Fractal has garnered notable achievements, including 200+ AWS Certifications, the launch of 50+ Customers on AWS, the attainment of 6 AWS Competencies, AWS Service validations, and the participation in multiple Partner Programs.

"This recognition from AWS highlights our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in cloud technologies, inspiring us to push boundaries and deliver greater value to our clients," said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive and Executive Vice-Chairman of Fractal.

To earn the Premier Tier, companies must complete a rigorous approval process through accreditations and certifications, demonstrate a long-term investment in their relationship with AWS, and have extensive expertise in deploying customer solutions on AWS. AWS Premier Tier Services Partners also have a strong team of AWS-trained and certified technical consultants and possess deep expertise in project management and professional services.

Fractal continues to build on its existing AWS competencies in data and analytics, Generative AI, DevOps, retail, financial services and consumer goods further establishing its credentials as one of the leading AI-powered solution providers to drive success for businesses worldwide.

About Fractal

Fractal is a globally recognized AI company with the vision to power every human decision in the enterprise. Fractal is a trusted partner to some of the most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's businesses include Asper.ai (enabling interconnected decisions for revenue growth), Flyfish (GenAI platform for search & product discovery) and Analytics Vidhya (one of the world's largest data science community). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for efficient identification and care of Tuberculosis, lung cancer and stroke.

Fractal currently has 5000+ employees across 18 global locations, including the United States, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Ukraine, India, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and Australia.?Fractal has been recognized as 'Great Workplace' and 'India's Best Workplaces for Women' in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2024 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractal-achieves-aws-premier-tier-services-partner-status-302382255.html