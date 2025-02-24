PERSUIT and PwC Announce Global Strategic Alliance to revolutionize the legal operating model amid AI-driven change

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PERSUIT, the leading legal technology platform specializing in outside counsel management, and PwC, one of the world's largest professional services networks, are pleased to announce a global strategic alliance. In a groundbreaking collaboration, PERSUIT and PwC are set to lead General Counsel offices of major corporations worldwide through a transformative journey into value-creating legal departments

Over 20% of the Fortune 100, including many of the world's leading financial services, pharma, energy and CPG organizations globally are leveraging PERSUIT's platform to achieve significant savings and efficiencies in their external legal spend. By applying PERSUIT's best-in-class operating model for managing outside counsel and optimizing external spend, these companies have not only reduced costs but also enhanced the quality and value of legal services received.

Through this alliance, organizations now have the opportunity to ensure value is delivered consistently by leveraging PwC's expertise in driving strategic transformation, innovation, and change management within legal departments.

PwC is working with PERSUIT to help clients transform legal departments and align them with broader business objectives. This comprehensive approach will enable legal teams to redefine their roles, embrace cultural change, integrate progressive technology like PERSUIT, and optimize their operating models.

Jim Delkousis, CEO of PERSUIT, commented:

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with PwC globally. The fact that our customers save an average of 26% per year underscores the ROI when optimizing outside counsel engagement. By integrating PwC's esteemed framework for business transformation, we empower General Counsel offices not only to adopt PERSUIT's best-in-class operating model for managing external spend but also to undertake a holistic transformation that aligns with their organization's strategic goals."

Frederic Mirza Khanian, Global Legal and Legal Business Solutions Leader at PwC added:

"Optimizing outside counsel sourcing is a critical step for legal departments aiming to become value creators globally. By combining PERSUIT's innovative platform with our globally recognized expertise in legal transformation, we provide GC offices around the world with the tools and support needed to navigate AI-driven changes, drive strategic transformation, and unlock significant value."

About PERSUIT

PERSUIT is the leading legal technology platform revolutionizing how corporate legal departments engage and manage outside counsel. By bringing transparency and data-driven insights to the selection process, PERSUIT helps organizations streamline sourcing, optimize legal spend, and drive better outcomes globally.

For more information, visit www.persuit.com .

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 149 countries with more than 370,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax and legal services. Legal Business Solutions brings together more than 4,000 legal, technology and consulting professionals in over 100 countries, operating as part of PwC's broader community of solvers. The business is powered by service delivery centers in strategic locations and strong alliance relationships with leading technology providers including PERSUIT.

Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com .

Media Contacts:

•PERSUIT Media Relations

• Email: andy.nester@persuit.com

• Phone: +1 (415) 216-3531

•PwC Global Communications

• Email - imran.javaid@pwc.com

• Phone: +44 7483 344 407

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620199/persuit_pwc_logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/persuit-and-pwc-announce-global-strategic-alliance-to-revolutionize-the-legal-operating-model-amid-ai-driven-change-302382097.html