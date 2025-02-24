Piraeus Financial Holdings (ATHEX: TPEIR) (OTCQX:BPIRY) (OTCQX: BPIRF):

€1.1bn profitability and 12% loan growth in 2024 pave the way for €373mn cash dividend

Record profitability Best-in-class operating efficiency 17.5% normalized return

over tangible book value 30% cost-to-core income €0.81 earnings per share 2.7% NIM +4% NII YoY 0.8% fees over assets Capital generation Solid asset quality 19.9%

total capital ratio +176bps

YoY 2.6%

NPE ratio 0.5%

organic CoR Performing book expansion Client assets under management €33.7bn Dec.24 +12%

YoY €11.4bn Dec.24 +23% YoY

Full Year 2024 highlights

Solid profits and returns

Record net profit of €1.1bn, corresponding to €0.81 earnings per share, up 38% yoy

High return of 17.5% normalized RoaTBV, on par with best in the region; 15.0% reported RoaTBV including one-offs; tangible book value per share increased to €5.78, up 13% yoy

Net revenues at €2.8bn, up by 7% in 2024; fees grew 4x vs net interest income, rising by 16% yoy vs +4% yoy of NII, benefiting from strong growth of client balances

Best-in-class fees over net revenue in Greece, standing at 23%, up by 2 percentage points yoy

Pro forma CET1 ratio stood at 14.7% and total capital ratio at 19.9%, both including 35% distribution accrual; MREL ratio reached 29.2% in Dec.24; Piraeus Pillar 2 Requirement was reduced by the ECB to 2.90% from 3.00% for 2025

Best in class operating efficiency and balance sheet management

Best-in-Europe operating efficiency, with 30% cost-to-core-income ratio and recurring operating expenses of €0.8bn, up 4% yoy. The increase was driven by performance-based staff costs and IT investment, maintaining cost discipline despite inflation

Strong balance sheet, with best-in-class NPE ratio at 2.6% vs. 3.5% a year ago and prudent NPE coverage at 65%, up 3 percentage points yoy. Organic cost of risk hit a historic low level, standing at 46bps, down from 83bps in 2023. Excluding NPE servicing fees and synthetic securitization costs, underlying cost of risk landed at record low 21bps, down from 48bps in 2023

Outstanding loan book and client assets growth

Performing loans at €34bn, up 12% yoy with €3.6bn growth in 2024; household lending was at breakeven in 2024, while lending to small businesses increased by c.€200mn; Piraeus RRF related loans stand at €1.3bn at year-end 2024

Superior liquidity profile with €63bn deposits (+6% yoy) and liquidity coverage ratio at 219%

Client assets under management (AuM) increased by 23% yoy, at €11.4bn, driven by mutual funds (+37% yoy), as well as institutional mandates and private banking inflows

Sustainable financing and digital transformation

Our sustainable finance envelope stands at €3.8bn; €1.4bn new sustainable financings originated in 2024

Our transformation journey continues with 217 branches already converted to our New Branch Model

Piraeus is the 1st Greek Bank to launch an AI roadmap with €200mn investments planned for AI in the next 3 years

Piraeus' scoring by Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) was upgraded to A- for Climate

New Business Plan 2025 2028

2028 vision: #1 financial services group in Greece with sustained profitability and returns

Following a record performance year and having completed the transformation of the Bank, Piraeus is now well positioned for strong, consistent growth over the coming four years

Financial KPIs 2024

actual 2025

guidance 2026

guidance 2027

guidance 2028

guidance Assumption for euribor 3m (avg) 3.6% ~2.3% ~2.0% ~2.1% ~2.1% Net profit (€bn) €1.1 ~€1.1 ~€1.1 >€1.1 ~€1.3 Earnings per share (€) €0.81 ~€0.8 ~€0.8 ~€0.9 ~€1.1 Performing loans (€bn) €34 ~36 ~39 ~42 ~45 NPE ratio (%) 2.6% <2.5% ~2.0% <2.0% <2.0% Total capital ratio (%) 19.7% ~20% >20% ~20.5% ~21% Assumed distribution accrual (%) 35% ~50% ~50% ~50% ~50% Distribution yield (%) 6% ~9% ~9% >9% ~11%

Note: all figures on a reported basis, €1.2bn normalized profit excluding one-offs for 2024 and €0.95 EPS respectively; 19.9% total capital ratio proforma for held for sale NPE, NPA balances for 2024; distribution yield based on 21 Feb.25 market cap (€6.0bn)

Piraeus' Aspirations 2025-2028: Positioned for growth

Client focus: simple, accessible products and services to drive growth of customer loans and assets

Loan growth ~8% per annum; retail loan book to grow by >€1bn in the 4-year period

Assets under management growth ~8% per annum; new client solutions launched

Shareholder focus: sustained mid-teen returns and €2bn distributions in the 4-year period

Sustainable reported profitability ~€1.1bn per annum until 2027, c.€1.3bn in 2028

Best-in-class operating efficiency and cost discipline with cost-income ratio c.35% throughout the plan

Employee focus: future-ready workforce, performance-based compensation

Rejuvenate workforce: hiring culture shift to attract young talent and enhance training initiatives to upskill workforce, with 50 training hrs per employee per year in 2028 vs 40hrs currently

Snappi: an innovation platform, with ~1.9mn customers in 2028 and ~€135mn revenues

Continued focus on Technology, Cybersecurity AI with €200mn investment in AI

Supporting communities: ongoing support to communities and social agenda (c.€55mn in the past two years)

