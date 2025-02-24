Anzeige
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
Frankfurt
24.02.25
08:09 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-0,350
-5,60 %
PR Newswire
24.02.2025 12:48 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 21 February 2025 were:

535.76p Capital only (undiluted)
543.24p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 102,500 ordinary shares on 18th October 2024, the Company has 191,018,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,993,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


© 2025 PR Newswire
