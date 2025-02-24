Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Pulsar Helium Inc (TSXV: PLSR) (OTCQB: PSRHF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

Thomas Abraham-James, CEO, President & Co-Founder, will be presenting on February 28th at 3:20 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Pulsar Helium Inc

Pulsar is a leading, multi-project primary helium exploration and development company listed/quoted in Canada (TSXV: PLSR), the United Kingdom (AIM: PLSR) and the USA (OTCQB: PSRHF).Of the few safe jurisdiction helium exploration companies in operation, Pulsar Helium stands apart boasting several key advantages:* First-mover advantage in two strategically located helium districts, the USA and Greenland.* Exceptional helium concentrations of up to 14.5% at the Topaz Project in Minnesota (discoveries with >0.3% helium are considered potentially economic).* Potential CO2 value-add, amid growing US shortages.* Pulsar has the Tunu Project in Greenland, a strategic location and one of Europe's few primary helium occurrences.* Highly incentivised management, owning approximately 37% of the issued share capital.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services