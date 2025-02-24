Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce that GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection is now commercially available in the United States.

"We are pleased to report this positive development, which marks a strategically important step forward for our business and, importantly, will now benefit eligible patients across the United States," commented Ken d'Entremont, Medexus's Chief Executive Officer. "Not only will GRAFAPEX make a substantial contribution to alloHSCT in the United States, but it also solidifies Medexus's leadership position in this therapeutic field."

"We have achieved a commercial launch even earlier in calendar year 2025 than previously anticipated, around one month after FDA approval, with orders already received now that product is commercially available," added Richard Labelle, Medexus's Chief Operating Officer. "Given our recent experience in Canada we are very optimistic about the potential of GRAFAPEX in the US market. We anticipate that GRAFAPEX will have a meaningful impact on Medexus's total revenue and believe that annual product-level revenue in the United States has the potential to exceed US$100 million within five years after commercial launch."

"We were encouraged by the level of positive feedback we heard at the 2025 Tandem Meetings (Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR) earlier this month," concluded Virginie Bernier PhD, Vice President-Hemato-Oncology at Medexus. "We are already aware of requests for GRAFAPEX in connection with urgent patient needs, and we have begun engaging with several key US institutions interested in learning about GRAFAPEX, so we are glad that this product is now FDA approved and available to benefit eligible patients."

Medexus has established a wholesale acquisition cost for GRAFAPEX in the United States of US$3,050 per 5-gram vial and US$610 per 1-gram vial. The dosage form for GRAFAPEX is treosulfan as a lyophilized powder in a single-dose vial for injection.

About GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection

GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection, an alkylating agent, is indicated in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT) in adult and pediatric patients one year of age and older with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). GRAFAPEX holds Orphan Drug Designation under the Orphan Drug Act, meaning that the product will benefit from a seven-year period of regulatory exclusivity in the FDA-approved indication.

Full prescribing information for GRAFAPEX is available on the Drugs@FDA drug database at www.fda.gov.

Efficacy was evaluated in MC-FludT.14/L Trial II (NCT00822393), a randomized active-controlled trial comparing treosulfan to busulfan with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic transplantation. Eligible patients included adults 18 to 70 years old with AML or MDS, Karnofsky performance status >=60%, and age >=50 years or hematopoietic cell transplantation comorbidity index [HCTCI] score >2. There were 570 patients randomized to treosulfan (n=280) or busulfan (n=290).

The major efficacy outcome measure was overall survival (OS), defined as the time from randomization until death from any cause. The hazard ratio for OS (stratified by donor type and risk group) compared to busulfan was 0.67 (95% CI: 0.51, 0.90) in the randomized population, 0.73 (95% CI: 0.51, 1.06) in patients with AML, and 0.64 (95% CI: 0.40, 1.02) in patients with MDS.

The most common adverse reactions (>=20%) were musculoskeletal pain, stomatitis, pyrexia, nausea, edema, infection, and vomiting. Selected Grade 3 or 4 nonhematological laboratory abnormalities were increased GGT (gamma-glutamyl transferase), increased bilirubin, increased ALT (alanine aminotransferase), increased AST (aspartate aminotransferase), and increased creatinine.

The recommended treosulfan dose is 10 g/m2 daily on days -4, -3, and -2 in combination with fludarabine 30 mg/m2 daily on days -6, -5, -4, -3, and -2, and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell infusion on day 0.

For more information about GRAFAPEX, including important safety information, see the full prescribing information, which is available on the Drugs@FDA drug database at www.fda.gov. For more information about the pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of treosulfan conducted by medac GmbH, including its methods, results, and conclusions, and about the publication of the study in the American Journal of Hematology, including a link to the full publication, see Medexus's June 6, 2022 press release, including the section entitled "About the study", available on the Investors-News & Events section of Medexus's corporate website.

GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection is approved by the FDA for sale and use in the United States only and is not intended for export outside the United States. Medexus makes no representation that GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection is appropriate for, or authorized for sale to or use by, persons who are not located in the United States.

Medexus holds exclusive commercial rights to GRAFAPEX in the United States under a February 2021 exclusive license agreement with medac GmbH.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology-oncology and allergy, dermatology, and rheumatology. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company's corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

