The US-based heating specialist said its new air-to-water heat pumps use difluoromethane as the refrigerant and have a coefficient of performance of up to 5. 37. US-based heat pump manufacturer Weil-McLain has unveiled a new heat pump line for residential and light commercial applications. "The ECO HP Air-to-Water Heat Pump operates efficiently in milder temperatures, seamlessly transitioning to the boiler during extreme cold to ensure consistent warmth, hot water production and reduced energy consumption year-round," the company said in a statement. The new products are available in three different ...

