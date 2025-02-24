Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Strengthens E-Motion Line With New Outboard PCU Patent Filing

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (the "Company," "Vision Marine," or "Vision Marine Technologies") (Nasdaq:VMAR), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion, announces the filing of a new patent application for the Outboard Power Control Unit (PCU) designed for Electric Marine Vessels.

The patent application reinforces Vision Marine Technologies' role in advancing electric marine propulsion technology. The newly developed Outboard PCU autonomously manages propulsion parameters and cooling operations, delivering enhanced efficiency and reliability. Leveraging a dual-CAN bus architecture, the PCU promotes seamless communication with both internal sensors and actuators within the outboard engine housing and external vessel control units (VCU). This architecture enables real-time autonomous control of the electric motor, increasing performance while maintaining robust safety protocols and scalability.

Strategic Advancements in Electric Marine Propulsion

The Outboard PCU's distributed control system reduces the complexity typically associated with electric marine propulsion. Its modular design advances reliable operation and simplifies scalability, allowing manufacturers to integrate additional components without significant redesign. This advancement aligns with Vision Marine Technologies' strategic objective of providing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with turn-key, industrialized electric powertrain products that are easy to integrate and deploy.

Key Features and Outcomes of the Outboard Power Control Unit (PCU)

The Outboard PCU offers autonomous management of power, torque, and cooling, fostering optimal performance under various operational conditions. This autonomy provides boaters with a seamless and responsive boating experience, reducing manual adjustments and enhancing overall efficiency. Advanced safety mechanisms, including a 12V power-state electronic protection circuit, prevent complete power-down of the motor until safe temperature thresholds are met, enhancing continuous safe operation and extending component longevity. The PCU's optimized efficiency comes from dynamic torque and cooling adjustments in real-time based on battery capacity and temperature feedback. This not only reduces energy consumption but also prolongs motor life, providing OEMs with durable and cost-effective solutions. Furthermore, the PCU supports remote diagnostics and firmware updates via the external CAN bus, which minimizes downtime and enhances operational flexibility, offering both OEMs and end-users a product designed for long-term reliability and easy maintenance.

Positioned for Market Impact

The Outboard PCU significantly strengthens the E-Motion propulsion line by offering superior control and safety features essential for the growing electric marine market. Complementing the E-Motion 180e powertrain, this innovation provides OEMs with a comprehensive solution that balances high performance with operational simplicity and safety, while offering boaters a quiet, powerful, and worry-free boating experience.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is dedicated to the development and commercialization of electric marine propulsion systems and related technologies. Through its pioneering E-Motion powertrain, Vision Marine Technologies is revolutionizing marine transportation by offering powerful, zero-emission propulsion solutions to boat manufacturers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may include words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "may," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's stock repurchase program, the potential impact on shareholder value, and Vision Marine's long-term market positioning.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, the Company's ability to execute the stock repurchase program as intended, and other factors discussed in Vision Marine's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2024, and subsequent periodic reports. Vision Marine assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact:

Bruce Nurse

(303) 919-2913

bn@v-mti.com

Website: visionmarinetechnologies.com

Twitter: @marine_vision

Facebook: @VisionMarineTechnologies

Instagram: @visionmarine.technologies

YouTube: @VisionMarineTechnologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire