Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Dias is delighted to be back at PDAC and invites you to visit us at Booth 643 to discuss how we can help solve your exploration challenges. Dias is a technology leader in ground and airborne geophysical surveying and is trusted by some of the largest exploration and mining companies in the world. Our technologies enable our clients to see more clearly to uncover critical mineral deposits such as gold, silver, copper, lithium, uranium, iron, nickel and more.





At its core, Dias finds what's under the earth's surface. What sets us apart is our ability to image with greater accuracy and to greater depth by acquiring larger, richer data sets. Dias' passionate team of scientists and engineers continue to develop new innovative technologies to image the Earth's subsurface. Our technologies are built to promote safety, and to conquer severe climates and challenging terrain. Dias takes pride in its ability to safely and successfully complete surveys in remote and technically challenging environments. Dias places the highest priority on safety on all our projects.

The mineral exploration industry is widely recognized as being essential to the growth and change in our world today. The metals and minerals we explore for are critical for the development of new technologies, infrastructure, and new energy solutions. As exploration looks ever deeper within the Earth for these resources, new deep-search geophysical technologies bring great value to the exploration process. Dias is proud to be contributing to a more sustainable world through its ability to image to great depth with greater accuracy.

Dias' commitment to innovation is reflected in the geophysical systems we deploy, but perhaps most importantly, we strive for an attitude of innovation and resolve in our team. This focus allows us to tackle the challenging problems that are so common in our industry. We are looking forward to discussing with you how we can engage with you on your projects towards successful exploration programs.

With offices in Australia, Canada, Chile and Mexico - Dias has carried out hundreds of commercial surveys throughout the world.

