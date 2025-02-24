Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on February 27 & 28, 2025.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

Nathan Bridge will be presenting on February 28th at 10:20AM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska is a leading explorer of uranium in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. With a project generator model, the company has built a world-class portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska owns numerous uranium properties, totaling approximately 500,000 hectares, with clearly defined targets in the Athabasca Basin covering both basement and unconformity uranium deposit potential. The Company has recently concentrated on West McArthur ultra high-grade uranium expansion with targets in 2024 leading to significant success at Pike Zone. Fully financed for the upcoming 2025 drill season, CanAlaska is focused on Tier 1 Uranium deposit discovery and delineation in a safe and secure jurisdiction. The Company has the right team in place with a track record of discovery, strong partners in Cameco and Denison, and its projects are located next to critical mine and mill infrastructure.

