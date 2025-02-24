NIMCO, Inc. Celebrates Red Ribbon Week 2025 With the Theme: "Life is a Puzzle, Solve It Drug Free"

Empowering Communities with Awareness Products to Inspire Drug-Free Lifestyles.

NIMCO, Inc., a longtime leader in prevention and awareness products, is proud to partner with the National Family Partnership (NFP) to announce the 2025 Red Ribbon Campaign theme: "Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug Free." This inspiring theme highlights the importance of making healthy choices and reinforces the idea that every decision we make shapes our future.

Red Ribbon Week

2025 Red Ribbon Week Theme

For decades, Red Ribbon Week has served as the nation's premier drug prevention campaign, encouraging schools, families, and communities to take a stand against substance abuse. The Red Ribbon Week 2025 theme emphasizes that life is a complex puzzle made up of different choices, and by choosing to stay drug-free, young people can put together a future filled with success and well-being.

NIMCO, Inc.: Supporting Red Ribbon Week 2025 with Exclusive Products

As the official supplier of Red Ribbon Week materials, NIMCO, Inc. is excited to release over 35 exclusive promotional products featuring this year's theme. These items are designed to help schools, organizations, and communities spread awareness and inspire action. The collection includes:

Classic Red Ribbon Week ribbons

Bracelets and posters

Pencils, water bottles, and earbuds

T-shirts, banners, and stickers

Each item is created to reinforce the message of living drug-free while providing meaningful ways for students and educators to engage in this nationwide movement.

Why Participation Matters

Red Ribbon Week is more than just a campaign-it's a call to action that empowers individuals and communities to stand together against drug use. By getting involved, supporters can:

Promote Drug-Free Living - Every purchase helps amplify the message of prevention and encourages young people to make positive choices.

Support a National Cause - A portion of all proceeds from NIMCO's Red Ribbon Week collection directly supports the National Family Partnership's drug prevention initiatives.

Engage and Educate - Schools, youth groups, and businesses can use these resources to start conversations and create lasting impact within their communities.

Join the Movement

As Red Ribbon Week 2025 approaches, NIMCO, Inc. invites schools, families, and organizations to take part in this powerful prevention initiative. By embracing the theme "Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug Free," participants can help shape a healthier, drug-free future for today's youth.

Shop the full collection now at NIMCO's website and become a part of the Red Ribbon 2025 Campaign.

About NIMCO, Inc.

Established in 1987, NIMCO, Inc. is a trusted leader in prevention awareness promotional products, providing schools and organizations with high-quality materials for Red Ribbon Week, anti-bullying campaigns, mental health awareness, and more. As the official supplier of Red Ribbon Week merchandise, NIMCO continues to support education and advocacy efforts across the country. Join the conversation online with RedRibbonWeek and SolveItDrugFree.

For all media or sales inquiries, please contact the NIMCO team directly at (800) 962 6662.

Contact Information

Paula Jones

Marketing

paula@nimcoinc.com

(270)-273-5000





SOURCE: NIMCO

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire