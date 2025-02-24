Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Ethics Board Approval Received for DehydraTECH-tirzepatide GLP-1 Study-Arm

5th study arm in 12-week Phase 1b Study receives lead clinical site approval

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces it has received lead clinical site human research ethics committee ("HREC") approval that was required before dosing can begin in the 5th study arm of the Company's Phase 1b, 12-week chronic study GLP-1-H24-4, (the "Study") in Australia.

This news complements similar news issued on November 13, 2024, when initial lead clinical site HREC approval was received for the first 4 arms of the Study. The Company is pleased to have received all of the necessary lead clinical site approvals so quickly. Additional HREC approval is still pending for the other clinical sites, which is expected soon.

The Study is progressing with both patient recruitment and dosing. The milestone of First Patient First Dose occurred in December 2024 as planned. As a reminder, the 5 Study arms are as follows:

Arm 1 - DehydraTECH-CBD capsules

Arm 2 - DehydraTECH-semaglutide capsules

Arm 3 - DehydraTECH-semaglutide combined with DehydraTECH-CBD capsules

Arm 4 - Rybelsus® tablets (positive control)

Arm 5 - DehydraTECH-tirzepatide capsules (with the newly received HREC approval)

"The ability to study two GLP-1 drugs - semaglutide and tirzepatide - in a single study that together comprise well over 90% of the global GLP-1 market is truly a remarkable achievement for a company of our size," said Richard Christopher, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. "Lexaria's ability to utilize our patented DehydraTECH delivery technology to potentially enhance performance characteristics of these drugs, along with our very own DehydraTECH-CBD, all the while utilizing oral dosing as opposed to injections, is a unique opportunity."

Further Study updates will be provided as and when available.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 48 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

