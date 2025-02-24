Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Colormatics, an award-winning full-service visual agency drove significant results for its clients in 2024.
Having built extensive experience and expertise across various industries, the agency built an impressive repertoire of campaigns, including:
- Squatty Potty's "Happy Tummy Tour 1.0"
- PrizePicks' "Broken Arm" and "Jingle Hoops"
- Sleeper's "Not Your Father's Game"
- Spokane Teachers Credit Union's (STCU) "Frank - Hot Rod"
As one of the top advertising agencies, Colormatics helped each client connect with new audiences and increase holiday sales - leveraging influencer marketing, humor, and creativity.
Drawing from its experience with brands of all sizes, the agency achieved new milestones in 2024, including:
- Squatty Potty's "Happy Tummy Tour 1.0" achieved a 50% increase in sales, its first profit in five years.
- PrizePicks' "Broken Arm" and "Jingle Hoops" generated 3.8 million organic views on PrizePicks' account and 700,000 organic views on Colormatics' account. The campaigns also helped establish PrizePicks as a key player in the daily fantasy sports market.
- Sleeper's "Not Your Father's Game" resonated with a broad audience by blending nostalgia with modern-day sports culture, garnering millions of paid views.
- Spokane Teachers Credit Union's (STCU) "Frank - Hot Rod" helped raise brand awareness and attract new clients.
Colormatics specializes in video production and post-production, graphic design, photography, media planning, and placement strategies.
For more information about their full list of services, visit www.colormatics.com/services/.
About Colormatics:
In an era of shrinking attention spans, Colormatics helps brands break through with video-first storytelling. As a video-led creative agency, Colormatics blends insights, creative, and media strategy to deliver campaigns that inspire, engage, and drive measurable results.
