Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Colormatics, an award-winning full-service visual agency drove significant results for its clients in 2024.

Having built extensive experience and expertise across various industries, the agency built an impressive repertoire of campaigns, including:

Squatty Potty's "Happy Tummy Tour 1.0"

PrizePicks' "Broken Arm" and "Jingle Hoops"

Sleeper's "Not Your Father's Game"

Spokane Teachers Credit Union's (STCU) "Frank - Hot Rod"

As one of the top advertising agencies, Colormatics helped each client connect with new audiences and increase holiday sales - leveraging influencer marketing, humor, and creativity.

Drawing from its experience with brands of all sizes, the agency achieved new milestones in 2024, including:

Squatty Potty's "Happy Tummy Tour 1.0" achieved a 50% increase in sales, its first profit in five years.

PrizePicks' "Broken Arm" and "Jingle Hoops" generated 3.8 million organic views on PrizePicks' account and 700,000 organic views on Colormatics' account. The campaigns also helped establish PrizePicks as a key player in the daily fantasy sports market.

Sleeper's "Not Your Father's Game" resonated with a broad audience by blending nostalgia with modern-day sports culture, garnering millions of paid views.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union's (STCU) "Frank - Hot Rod" helped raise brand awareness and attract new clients.

Colormatics specializes in video production and post-production, graphic design, photography, media planning, and placement strategies.

For more information about their full list of services, visit www.colormatics.com/services/.

About Colormatics:

In an era of shrinking attention spans, Colormatics helps brands break through with video-first storytelling. As a video-led creative agency, Colormatics blends insights, creative, and media strategy to deliver campaigns that inspire, engage, and drive measurable results.

