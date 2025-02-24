Lone Star Funds ("Lone Star") today announced that an affiliate of Lone Star Fund XII, L.P. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Specialty Chemicals and High Performance Polymers Business Areas of RadiciGroup, a leading global player in the chemical sector.

RadiciGroup, founded in 1941 and headquartered in Bergamo, Italy, is a family-owned company that has established itself as a global leader in the polyamides (nylon) value chain. With an agile business model and a high degree of specialization, RadiciGroup has become a trusted partner serving customers in Europe, the Americas and Asia across the automotive, industrial, electrics/electronics and consumer goods markets.

Lone Star will acquire the Specialty Chemicals and High Performance Polymers Business Areas, while the Radici family will retain control of the Advanced Textiles Solutions Business Area.

"RadiciGroup has a proven track record of innovation, quality and customer commitment, making it a natural addition to Lone Star's portfolio," said Donald Quintin, Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star. "This carve-out acquisition is highly complementary to Lone Star's portfolio of specialty chemicals and manufacturing businesses and aligns well with our strategy of investing in industry leaders with strong growth potential. We are excited to partner with the RadiciGroup team to strengthen competitive positioning, drive operational excellence and unlock new growth opportunities for the business."

Angelo Radici and Maurizio Radici, President and Vice President of RadiciGroup, also on behalf of the heirs of Paolo Radici, added, "We are very proud of the growth path achieved by RadiciGroup from its foundation until today. The agreement with Lone Star Fundsmarks the beginning of a new chapter in the global expansion of RadiciGroup's Specialty Chemicals and High Performance Polymers businesses which boast a strong mutual integration. In a constantly evolving market environment, Lone Star Funds' experience in the chemical sector, combined with its strategic resources and global expertise/reach, will be key factors in supporting the further business growth, while ensuring continued excellence in serving customers. The Radici family will continue to drive the Advanced Textile Solutions Business Area focusing on innovation and sustainability."

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Lone Star

Lone Star is a leading private equity firm advising funds that invest globally in corporate equity, credit, real estate and other financial assets. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 25 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $95 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Opportunity Fund series; the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. Lone Star invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. For more information regarding Lone Star Funds, go to www.lonestarfunds.com.

About RadiciGroup

With 3,000 employees, sales of €1,069 million in 2023, and a network of production units and sales offices across Europe, North and South America, and Asia, RadiciGroup is a global leader in the production of a wide range of chemical intermediates, polyamide polymers, high-performance engineering polymers, and advanced textile solutions. Operating through its three macro Business Areas Specialty Chemicals, High Performance Polymers and Advanced Textile Solutions RadiciGroup provides materials for a diverse range of industrial sectors, including automotive, electrics/electronic, consumer goods, clothing, furniture, construction, household appliances, and sport. At the core of the Group's strategy are innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, all pursued in alignment with ESG principles. For more information www.radicigroup.com

