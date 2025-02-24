Ankle & Foot Centers of America Highlights Critical Link Between Foot Health and Heart Health

During American Heart Month, the leading podiatry group is highlighting how evaluations of health issues with the feet can provide early detection of cardiovascular issues.

Persistent pain, swelling or non-healing wounds in the legs and feet are reasons to see a podiatrist, but they also may be the body's way of raising the red flag on circulatory issues. During American Heart Month, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is reminding patients and healthcare providers that vascular and circulation assessments by a podiatrist can provide early detection of serious cardiovascular issues.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America, one of the nation's top podiatry groups for three decades, is committed to improving patient outcomes through comprehensive care, including advanced vascular services that can identify underlying problems such as hypertension, chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) and peripheral artery disease (PAD).

PAD is a common disease, where blockages build up in the arteries carrying oxygen to the legs and feet. It affects an estimated 12 million Americans and more than 200 million people worldwide. About 10 to 15 percent of people over age 50 are diagnosed with PAD, which can cause tissue death. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to improve outcomes and reduce the risk of ulcers, infection or even amputation of the toes, feet or legs.

Ankle & Foot Centers of America offers advanced vascular evaluations , circulation assessments, wound care and specialized treatment plans to help patients at risk to detect and manage conditions before they evolve into more serious complications.

These include:

Vascular evaluations: Advanced diagnostic tools to evaluate circulation and detect possible vascular issues.

Circulation assessments: Comprehensive assessments to identify the health of blood flow in the lower extremities.

Wound care: Specialized treatment plans for patients with ulcers, non-healing wounds, and infections.

Personalized treatment plans: Customized care plans to support each patient's specific needs and medical history.

"Foot health is often an early indicator of bigger cardiovascular issues. Symptoms like persistent swelling, non-healing wounds, and leg pain shouldn't be ignored, because they can be signs of underlying circulatory problems," said Dr. Gregory Alvarez, Ankle & Foot Centers of America partner and an expert podiatrist and foot surgeon. "People with risk factors such as diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of circulation issues should schedule a foot health and vascular assessment as part of their heart health routine."

For more information on the connection between heart health and the health of feet and ankles, or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ankleandfootcenters.com or call 678-902-0456.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

Founded in 1982 in Atlanta, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is a leading provider of podiatric care, specializing in the treatment of foot and ankle conditions. With a focus on comprehensive patient care, the organization integrates advanced treatment options, including vascular services, to provide better outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, and other foot-related issues. With multiple locations and a team of expert clinicians, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients of all ages.

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire