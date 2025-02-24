moveBuddha LLC: Survey: 96% of Americans Want to Move to a Safer Neighborhood - moveBuddha Found 2025's Top Move-to Cities Where Crime is Falling Fastest

Americans are prioritizing safety more than ever when choosing where to live-driving 2025 relocation trends toward cities with declining crime rates.

A new survey from moveBuddha.com, a leading moving company booking website, finds that neighborhood safety is a top priority for Americans considering relocation in 2025. 96% of respondents say a safe neighborhood is important when deciding where to move, with 77% considering it "very important" and 17% "somewhat important."

2025's Top Move-to Cities by Crime Decline Score

moveBuddha mapped which of this year's top move-to cities have data indicating crime is falling faster than in other cities.

These findings highlight a growing trend, that despite statistics showing that both violent crime and property crime have fallen, Americans are on the lookout for even safer places to relocate.

"Safety is a primary factor in relocation decisions, often outranking commute times, entertainment options, and even home size," says Ryan Carrigan, co-founder of moveBuddha. "Communities that invest in public safety initiatives, lighting streets, and neighborhood watch programs will have a major advantage in attracting new residents."

moveBuddha's latest Moving to Safer Cities report, analyzes 2025's top move-to cities where crime rates are falling the fastest to uncover which of this year's hottest moving destinations are doing the best job of lowering violent and property crime.

Making Smarter, Safer Moves

The data reveals that in 73% of the most searched relocation destinations, crime is on the decline - indicating movers are targeting safer communities.

Providence, RI, Lansing, MI, and Boise, ID, are experiencing high move-in interest and declining crime.

Raleigh, NC, and Austin, TX suburbs (Georgetown and Pflugerville) are struggling with increased crime amid rapid population growth.

El Paso, TX, and Lubbock, TX, have reduced crime the most since 2020, but they are not the top move-to cities of 2025.

2025's top 10 move-to cities by crime decline:

Rank City 1. Providence, RI 2. Lansing, MI 3. Boise, ID 4. Asheville, NC 5. Knoxville, TN 6. Scottsdale, AZ 7. Tyler, TX 8. Tempe, AZ 9. Chattanooga, TN 10. Reno, NV

"With crime rates falling in many of 2025's top relocation hotspots, Americans aren't just moving-they're moving strategically, prioritizing security over convenience, and sometimes even over cost."

For those looking to move, the data is clear: Not only are people prioritizing safety, but many of the most sought-after relocation destinations are actively getting safer.

Read the full report here: https://www.movebuddha.com/blog/safe-cities-to-move-to/

Survey methodology: Conducted via Pollfish, with a representative sample of 1,250 Americans.

