Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Builders from around the globe will find a hub of insights and connection at Buildertrend's booth during the International Builders' Show, running Feb. 25-27, 2025. As the industry leader in construction technology, Buildertrend is not just revolutionizing how builders work - it's redefining how they connect and grow.

"Relationships are the foundation of everything we do at Buildertrend because they're the heart of the construction industry," said Dan Houghton, CEO and co-founder of Buildertrend. "Our technology empowers builders to thrive. But even greater success comes from the resources, expertise and community we offer - the connections that help them grow and excel. This year at IBS, we're sharing how Buildertrend is more than just software; we're a partner in building stronger, more successful businesses."

Buildertrend's booth will feature a fully programmed stage with daily customer-led demos, product kickstarts and expert discussions on essential topics such as improving vendor relationships, strategic business planning and avoiding accounting pitfalls. Each session will be hosted by experts from across residential construction as well as some of the industry's top builders.

"Nobody brings the construction industry together quite like Buildertrend," said Brooke Brockman, Chief Marketing Officer of Buildertrend. "Our stage at the Builders' Show isn't just about showcasing what we do - it's about amplifying the voices of builders and industry experts. By inviting them to the stage, we've created a space for learning and inspiration, giving builders access to the best minds, tools and strategies to help them thrive in 2025 and beyond."

2025 product updates: See Buildertrend's latest features first

Within the Buildertrend booth, the team is also showcasing three key updates aimed at helping builders boost profitability and improve operations:

Buildertrend Group Purchasing: Builders can grow their bottom line with exclusive discounts and rebates through partnerships with major brands like Lowe's and Ferguson. Job Costing Budget: This new tool helps builders easily track job costs in real-time, giving insights into job performance down to the cost code level. This empowers teams to adapt quickly to changes, control costs and maximize profitability. Client Portal: A refreshed portal delivers an updated client summary page, centralized project updates and simplified communication tools that improve the homeowner experience.

Beyond the booth: Buildertrend Panels at IBS

Buildertrend's presence at the Builders' Show extends beyond its booth with thought-provoking panels featuring top home builders and remodelers:

NoFilter: Builders Uncensored with the Hard Truths about Thriving in Business - Moderated by Houghton, this session brings builders together to share unfiltered advice on overcoming industry challenges.

- Moderated by Houghton, this session brings builders together to share unfiltered advice on overcoming industry challenges. Turn Complex Builds into Success Stories with Smart Project Management - Moderated by Brockman, this panel dives into strategies for managing large-scale projects efficiently and effectively.

- Moderated by Brockman, this panel dives into strategies for managing large-scale projects efficiently and effectively. No gatekeeping: How to build a business and own your success from women who've done it - Moderated by Courtney Mattern, Senior Director of Content and Brand, this talk features women leaders in construction who'll share critical strategies they use to break through industry barriers.

Connection at its best: Buildertrend Happy Hours

Buildertrend will also host two exclusive happy hours at its booths, W2842 and W3142.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2-5 p.m.: Networking with suppliers, distributors and manufacturers in collaboration with CBUSA.

Networking with suppliers, distributors and manufacturers in collaboration with CBUSA. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2-5 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with Buildertrend's builder community - connect with experienced pros ready to answer questions and offer trade secrets on thriving in the construction industry.

"Our presence at the Builders' Show reflects our commitment to delivering contractors everything they need to excel," Houghton said. "We're proud to lead the industry forward and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for those who are ready to take their success to the next level."

