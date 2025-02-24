Vistra collaborates with Airwallex to empower global borderless business

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra, a leading provider of essential business services that help organisations to invest and grow efficiently and compliantly across the world and Airwallex, a global financial infrastructure and applications provider that enables businesses to grow without borders, today announce their collaboration on the Vistra Platform.

Vistra and Airwallex have come together through their shared goals of empowering their clients to scale into new markets faster by simplifying complex global business and finance operations. Global reach and innovative technology are at the core of how both companies are fueling their ambitions and driving their clients' progress.

This strategic partnership sees Vistra integrating Airwallex's Business Account and Embedded Finance products into its platform, providing clients with unparalleled convenience and efficiency in managing their global operations. Through this integration, Vistra's clients can now execute on the two most important tasks of operating internationally using its platform - establishing an entity and enabling the entity to transact by way of opening a Global Business Account. Not only this, but Vistra's clients can benefit from the speed, convenience, and competitive foreign exchange coverage offered by Airwallex's around-the-clock pricing.

Jonathon Clifton, President of Global Solutions at Vistra, commented: "Embedded finance is part of our ambition to give clients the necessary tools to conduct and grow their global business with ease. Whether they want to transfer funds between their entities, pay employees or suppliers, they can now do so faster and with access to best FX rates any day of the week, while managing other entity-related tasks all in one unified place on the Vistra Platform. Our clients will experience real tangible benefits in terms of time and cost savings which is game-changing for them, and the industry at large."

Arnold Chan, General Manager, APAC, Airwallex, said: "Airwallex is excited to partner with Vistra, as our visions align perfectly. Vistra's dedication to global progress and long-term value creation complements Airwallex's commitment to building the best financial infrastructure for businesses to scale globally. Our all-in-one, multi-currency Business Account and embedded finance products will be a game-changer for Vistra's clients, providing them with more speed and flexibility as they expand into new markets."

About Vistra

Vistra is a leading provider of essential business services to help companies and private capital funds grow across the entire business and investment lifecycle.

Here at Vistra, our purpose is progress. As a close ally to our clients, our role is to remove the friction that comes from the complexity of global business. We partner with companies and private capital managers along the corporate and private capital lifecycle. From HR to tax and from legal entity management to regulatory compliance, we quietly fix the operational and administrative frustrations that hamper business growth. With over 9,000 experts in more than 50 markets, we can accelerate progress, improve processes, and reduce risk, wherever your ambition takes you.

For more information about Vistra, visit vistra.com

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform for modern businesses, offering trusted solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. With our proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Proudly founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over 150,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN and many more.

For further information about Airwallex, please visit: airwallex.com

