Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Following the success of the inaugural Investment Gateway Summit in 2024, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has extended a personal invitation to global investors, economic citizens, and business leaders to return to St. Kitts and Nevis for the 2025 edition of the Summit.





Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State



Scheduled to take place from 31 May to 3 June 2025, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, the event will be a premier platform for networking, investments and economic collaborations.

This year's Summit is themed "Investment to Impact: Our Journey to a Sustainable Island State". The theme aligns seamlessly with the Federation's bold vision of becoming the world's first sustainable country, a commitment that underpins the Federation's economic and environmental policies.

In his special invitation message, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew underscored the nation's commitment to progress, innovation, and sustainable investment. He expressed gratitude to those who have supported St. Kitts and Nevis through their investments and welcomed them to continue shaping the future alongside the nation.

"This is not just an event but an experience - a chance to see, hear, taste, smell, and feel the essence of our beautiful nation. Whether it's the lush landscapes, the warmth of our people, the rich cultural heritage or the opportunities for growth, we invite you to truly immerse yourself in everything that makes St. Kitts and Nevis exceptional,"- Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.





A Gathering of Global Visionaries and Investors

The Investment Gateway Summit 2025 is expected to attract industry leaders, policymakers, and international stakeholders eager to explore investment opportunities across key sectors such as real estate, financial services, energy, hospitality, health and sustainable industries.

With a focus on economic growth, partnership-building, and innovation, the Summit will showcase how St. Kitts and Nevis continues to evolve as a top-tier investment destination.

Reflecting on the 2024 Summit, Prime Minister Drew highlighted the sense of unity and collaboration that defined the event, where investors from around the world gathered not just as business partners but as friends working towards a common goal.

"Reflecting on the 2024 inaugural Investment Gateway Summit, which was nothing short of electric, people from around the world gathered as citizens and left as friends, united by a shared vision. Building on this spirit of unity, we now turn our focus to the 2025 Investment Gateway Summit, where we will explore the countless opportunities, our nation has to offer; continuing the journey of collective progress," added Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

Why Attend the Investment Gateway Summit 2025?

Prime Minister Drew's message was clear: the Summit is an opportunity for investors to deepen their engagement with St. Kitts and Nevis and unlock new avenues for collaboration and networking. Key highlights of the event include:

Exclusive Investment Insights : Attendees will gain direct access to investment opportunities in key growth sectors.

: Attendees will gain direct access to investment opportunities in key growth sectors. Unmatched Networking Opportunities : Business leaders, policymakers, and global investors will come together to exchange ideas and forge lasting partnerships.

: Business leaders, policymakers, and global investors will come together to exchange ideas and forge lasting partnerships. First-hand Experience of St. Kitts: From its stunning landscapes to its business-friendly environment, participants will witness why the nation remains a top choice for investment.

A Future Built on Sustainability

With the theme of sustainability at its core, the Investment Gateway Summit 2025 will reinforce St. Kitts and Nevis' ambition of becoming the world's first sustainable country. The nation is actively implementing policies that prioritise renewable energy, economic diversification, and environmental resilience, making it a model for sustainable development.

"The future is bright, and the journey ahead promises exciting possibilities for us all," concluded Prime Minister Drew.

