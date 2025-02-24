Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2025
WKN: A3CYXD | ISIN: US25400Q1058 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.02.25
16:22 Uhr
25,520 US-Dollar
-1,475
-5,46 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2025 14:36 Uhr
Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media, Rumble File Court Motion against Suspension of Rumble in Brazil

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, has jointly filed an emergency motion with its partner Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) in U.S. federal court to halt the suspension of Rumble in Brazil by a Brazilian judge.

Last week, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued a set of gag orders against Rumble, demanding it censor the accounts of a Brazilian journalist residing in the United States. Refusing to comply, Rumble joined TMTG, whose global online platform Truth Social is powered, in part, by Rumble servers, in filing a lawsuit to have the gag orders deemed unenforceable in the United States. Moraes then ordered the suspension of Rumble in Brazil, imposed daily fines on Rumble, and threatened Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski with criminal charges. In response, TMTG and Rumble filed a motion yesterday for an ex parte temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Moraes.

TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "Moraes' actions-including issuing gag orders, shutting down social media sites, imposing coercive fines, and threatening criminal liability against those who reject his censorship demands-are abhorrent abuses of power redolent of thin-skinned dictators and communist regimes. Resisting this kind of speech suppression is exactly why TMTG and Rumble exist. Trump Media fully supports our partner Rumble in this crucial battle for free expression."

TMTG and Rumble filed the emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations, as well as Truth+, a TV streaming platform focusing on family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content. TMTG is also launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand incorporating America First investment vehicles.

Investor Relations Contact

Shannon Devine (MZ Group | Managing Director - MZ North America)

Email: shannon.devine@mzgroup.us

Media Contact

press@tmtgcorp.com


