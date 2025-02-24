Trump Media & Technology Group: Trump Media, Rumble File Court Motion against Suspension of Rumble in Brazil

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+, and the FinTech brand Truth.Fi, has jointly filed an emergency motion with its partner Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) in U.S. federal court to halt the suspension of Rumble in Brazil by a Brazilian judge.

Last week, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued a set of gag orders against Rumble, demanding it censor the accounts of a Brazilian journalist residing in the United States. Refusing to comply, Rumble joined TMTG, whose global online platform Truth Social is powered, in part, by Rumble servers, in filing a lawsuit to have the gag orders deemed unenforceable in the United States. Moraes then ordered the suspension of Rumble in Brazil, imposed daily fines on Rumble, and threatened Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski with criminal charges. In response, TMTG and Rumble filed a motion yesterday for an ex parte temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Moraes.

TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said, "Moraes' actions-including issuing gag orders, shutting down social media sites, imposing coercive fines, and threatening criminal liability against those who reject his censorship demands-are abhorrent abuses of power redolent of thin-skinned dictators and communist regimes. Resisting this kind of speech suppression is exactly why TMTG and Rumble exist. Trump Media fully supports our partner Rumble in this crucial battle for free expression."

TMTG and Rumble filed the emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

