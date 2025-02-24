YSX Tech Co., Ltd: YSX TECH. CO. LTD Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSX TECH. CO., LTD (the "Company" or "YSXT"), a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Key highlights

Total revenue increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023.

increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023. Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services increased by 31.8% from approximately $21.4 million to $28.2 million, which was mainly due to 879.2% revenue increase of vehicle driving risk screening services, from approximately $2.6 million to $25.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

31.8% from approximately $21.4 million to $28.2 million, which was mainly due to 879.2% revenue increase of vehicle driving risk screening services, from approximately $2.6 million to $25.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024. Total number of value-added services performed (service volume) increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023.

increased by 59.7% to approximately 2.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023. Gross profit increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%.

increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%. Net income declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023.



Mr. Jie Xiao, CEO of YSX TECH CO. LTD, stated: "We are pleased with our revenue growth, which has highlighted the rising demand for our services and our ability to expand market share. However, profitability was impacted by changes in our customer mix and pricing dynamics. As we continue expanding geographically and diversifying our services, we plan to implement measures refining our pricing strategies to address these challenges and improve margins."

"We expect continued revenue growth in the near future, supported by rising demand for our services, and we will continue optimizing our service mix, improving cost efficiencies, in order to keep pursuing sustainable long-term growth. The Company will provide further details about its financial results in its upcoming earnings announcement."

Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

For the six months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Variances In USD Millions, except percentages Amount

Amount

% Total revenue 34.1 26.5 28.7 % Total cost of revenue 30.5 23.1 31.9 % Gross profit 3.6 3.4 6.6 % Income from operations 2.4 2.8 (16.4 )% Net income $ 1.9 $ 2.5 (22.0 )%

Total revenue increased by approximate $7.6 million, or 28.7%, to approximately $34.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $26.5 million during the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company having obtained more service contracts from various insurance companies and brokerages.

Revenue from auto insurance aftermarket value-added services grew by approximately $6.8 million, or 31.8%, due to a significant 59.7% increase in the service volume of Auto Insurance Aftermarket Value-added Services, from approximately 1.3 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to 2.1 million service calls in the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Revenue from other scenario-based customized services grew by approximately $1.3 million, or 31.2%, driven by increased customer demand and higher average service prices.

However, revenue from software development and information technology services decreased by approximately $0.5 million, or 63.5%, compared to the prior period, primarily due to decrease in the average service price the Company charged customers for such services.



Cost of revenue increased by $7.4 million, or 31.9%, from $23.1 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $30.5 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased subcontract costs as a result of the service volume of car wash, car towing, vehicle inspection and maintenance services, etc. increasing by 59.7% from the six months ended September 30, 2023 to the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Gross profit increased by 6.6% to approximately $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from the same period in 2023, but gross margin declined to 10.6% from 12.7%, reflecting pricing pressure on contracts with insurance brokerages.

Total operating expenses increased by $0.7 million, or 121.8% from $0.6 million in the six months ended September 30, 2023 to $1.2 million in the six months ended September 30, 2024, primarily driven by increases in selling expenses, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses.

Net income declined by approximately $0.6 million, or 22.0%, to approximately $1.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from $2.5 million in 2023, due to reduced gross margin and higher operational expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents was approximately $5.4 million as of September 30, 2024, as compared to approximately $4.3 million as of March 31, 2024.

About YSX TECH. CO., LTD

Primarily operating in Xinjiang and Guangdong provinces, YSX TECH. CO., LTD is a Cayman Islands exempted company that, through its variable interest entities in China, provides comprehensive business solutions mainly for insurance companies and brokerages in China. The Company possesses in-depth knowledge of the Chinese insurance industry accumulated from years of servicing customers, and specializes in auto insurance aftermarket value-added services, software development and information technology services, as well as other scenario-based customized services, such as products and customer development services. For more information please visit: https://ir.ysxtechcay.com and https://www.ysxnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 5,444,920 $ 4,283,794 Short-term investment 437,115 2,103,762 Accounts receivable, net of $657,014 and $382,731, respectively 9,858,094 9,163,752 Accounts receivable, related parties 4,024,951 2,871,872 Advances to vendors 10,690,258 8,123,120 Due from related parties - 2,197 Deferred initial public offering costs 153,987 118,103 Other current assets 757,038 848,185 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 31,366,363 27,514,785 Property and equipment, net 44,560 54,486 Right-of-use operating lease assets 190,240 224,835 Deferred tax assets 116,609 76,821 TOTAL NONCURRENT ASSETS 351,409 356,142 TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,717,772 $ 27,870,927 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loans $ 1,635,887 $ 1,563,452 Current portion of long-term loans 142,499 138,481 Accounts payable 1,845,371 1,525,192 Deferred revenue 8,010 14,099 Taxes payable 3,110,014 2,579,976 Due to related parties 562,644 417,557 Operating lease liabilities, current 91,387 83,477 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,257,021 883,805 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 8,652,833 7,206,039 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 118,076 160,706 Long-term loans 427,497 484,684 Long term loan, related party 1,353,739 1,384,811 TOTAL NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 1,899,312 2,030,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,552,145 9,236,240 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 22,000,000 shared issued and outstanding, including:* - - Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 470,000,000 shares authorized, 20,822,675 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 2,082 2,082 Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 1,177,325 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 118 118 Additional paid-in capital 5,346,674 5,346,674 Statutory reserve 818,465 741,584 Retained earnings 15,570,667 13,720,353 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (572,379 ) (1,176,124 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 21,165,627 18,634,687 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 31,717,772 $ 27,870,927

YSX TECH CO. LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME